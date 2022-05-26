“LeBron James ain’t walking through those doors anytime soon!”: Kendrick Perkins ridicules the Miami Heat as they trail the series 3-2 to the Boston Celtics  

LeBron James put up a historic game 6 performance against the Celtics in 2012. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat don’t have the same luxury.

LeBron James has historically been the King of the East. He has a stunning record against teams in the Eastern Conference. He also made it to eight finals in a row, in case anyone has forgotten.

All of these feats made LeBron a nightmare for teams. The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors are victims of this. 2012 was the one year where current Eastern Conference favorites Boston Celtics were at the mercy of LeBron James.

This year’s series outline is eerily similar to that of 2012. The Celtics are up 3-2, they have two all-stars on their team, and they are facing the Miami Heat.

However, the biggest difference-maker here is that there is no LeBron James. The last time out, the King terrified the Celtics.

Kendrick Perkins was the first to chime in with this take.

Also read: “LeBron James has achieved more in his 30s than most Hall-of-Famers in their entire career!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers star’s incredible achievements post turning 30

Last time Boston and Miami met in the ECF with Miami down 3-2, LeBron James delivered an epic 6 to save the Heat. Well guess what? LeBron James ain’t walking through those doors no time soon. Boston in SIX. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 26, 2022

Kendrick Perkins gives the crown to the Celtics, and ridicules the Heat as they are without LeBron James

Perk has always been vocal and has told people to “carry the he** on!”. This time too, after the Celtics’ blowout win, he was ready to chime in.

According to Perkins, the series is all but over. And fans agree, to a certain extent.

Hard to even listen to all that “Butler can score 40pts a game if he wants to” bs. He did it once when healthy. He ain’t doing it on Friday. Cs in 6 for both of their upcoming series. https://t.co/Y3AbHjLUaH — Romario (@romoknowsbest) May 26, 2022



That game 6 performance was all time. We just don’t know if anyone on the Heat can match that. Jimmy Butler maybe?

I give bron a hard time but that game 6 performance was one if the best individual feats I’ve seen a player achieve ever. Amazing game https://t.co/VM0ZfoHY7c pic.twitter.com/AXbWv3Vk97 — T (@whodeybizzy77) May 26, 2022

Whatever be the outcome, this Tweet may be hailed for its prophetic nature or be the face of ridicule when the time comes. For now, we have to wait and see.

Also read: “LeBron James paid a $1.4 million bribe for an $845,000 Porsche 918 Spyder”: When Lakers’ star shelled out a huge amount after inking a 2-year, $85 million extension