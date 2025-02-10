Do NBA Players Get Paid for the All-Star Game?

It’s nearly time for NBA All-Star weekend, which means it’s almost time for fans to either love or hate the new All-Star Game format. Commissioner Adam Silver has attempted to fix the league’s premier talent showcase after years of minimal effort and uninspired play by creating a four-team tournament that is meant to raise the stakes both on and off the court.

The hope is that this will get everyone’s competitive juices flowing, and if the tournament format isn’t enough to do that on its own, there’s also the matter of an increase in prize money at stake.

All-Star Game payouts

Until this year, members of the winning All-Star Game team won $100,000 each, while the losers took home $25,000 apiece. Now that there are four teams competing, the $1.8 million prize pool is broken down as follows: $125,000 to each member of the winning team, $50,000 to each member of the runner-up, and $25,000 to each member of the two teams that lose their first game.

Will the money make a difference in how hard everybody plays? Likely not, since the majority of players in the game have contracts worth over $100 million, but hopefully the chance to earn bragging rights in this new format results in a better product than in years past.

Three-point contest payouts

Although the All-Star game itself has changed its format and payout, it appears that it’s still the status quo for the three-point contest. Just like last year, the winner gets $50,000, followed by $35,000 to second place, $25,000 to third place, and $10,000 each to the next three finishers.

This would leave the seventh- and eighth-place finishers unpaid. It’s still going to be a star-studded event though, as Damian Lillard goes for a historic three-peat against Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyler Herro, and others.

Slam Dunk contest

The Slam Dunk contest also appears to be unchanged, as once again four participants will be competing for a $100,000 top prize. The second place will take home $50,000, while the third and fourth will each receive $25,000.

Just as Lillard is going for his third straight three-point contest win, Mac McClung is going for his third consecutive dunk contest title, which would tie Nate Robinson for the most wins all-time. McClung clinched last year’s title by throwing down a reverse dunk while jumping over Shaquille O’Neal, all while the Big Diesel was wearing McClung’s high school jersey.

All-Star weekend will take place at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. The festivities will begin on Friday, February 14th with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars tournament, followed by the skills challenge, three-point contest, and dunk contest the following night. The four-team All-Star Game tournament will be held on Sunday night.