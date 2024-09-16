Jeff Teague Speaks Out on Why He Doesn’t Want Lil Wayne Performing at the Super Bowl: Would Have Played Music the “Masses Know”

The topic of conversation in the sports world remains the controversy surrounding the Super Bowl LIX. Many have provided their input regarding the Kendrick Lamar-Lil Wayne situation. Jeff Teague chimed in as well with a rather unique take.

Advertisement

On his ‘Club 520 Podcast,’ Teague claimed that he doesn’t want Lil Wayne to perform at the Super Bowl’s halftime break because the veteran rapper wouldn’t play the songs he likes. The 36-year-old believes that Wayne is more likely to cater to the masses.

“I don’t think I really want to see Lil Wayne at the Super Bowl. Cause I just know he’s not going to play the sh*t that we like. He’s going to play sh*t that the masses know,” Teague said.

The 2021 NBA Champion believes that if Wayne were to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, he would only perform his mainstream singles.

The Club 520 crew seemed to be unanimously in favor of a KDot performance. They believe that Kendrick is the better performer of the two. The crew even declared that Wayne shouldn’t have publicly expressed his dissatisfaction on the matter.

However, many who have been an advocate for Wayne’s snub for the Super Bowl haven’t brought up the same points as Teague.

Wayne is in a different stage of his career compared to Kendrick Lamar. The Compton-born rapper is fresh off the heels of the most successful year of his career while being the biggest artist of 2024.

The controversy erupted mostly due to the Super Bowl taking place in New Orleans, which is Wayne’s hometown. There are plenty of people who view the actions of the NFL as an injustice.

Kendrick-Wayne Controversy Has Created a Discourse

Social media has prompted an uproar since the announcement was made that Lamar would headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Another set of former NBA players turned podcast hosts had their own opinions regarding the controversy.

On the ‘Gil’s Arena’ Podcast, Kenyon Martin and Brandon Jennings butted heads when sharing their opinions on the matter.

“Rocnation, the NFL, by not having him there they dropped the ball,” Martin said.

Martin was passionate in his comments, believing that Wayne was wrongfully snubbed from the opportunity. However, Jennings was on the opposing side.

“I just don’t think [Wayne] is a better performer than [Kendrick],” Jennings said.

The conversation between the two perfectly summed up the interpretation that the masses have regarding the topic. However, there aren’t many who are closer to Lil Wayne as Nicki Minaj is.

The popular artist didn’t hold back in sharing her thoughts on X regarding Wayne not performing at Super Bowl LIX.

“The man that has not only pushed his pen the hardest, but gave the game more than one hip hop icon as well on his watch? Represent the rap game?!?!! The best rapper don’t represent the rap game well enough for you? If this don’t hurt your heart to read, it will one day. Look at how our legends keep being treated,” Minaj said.

Throughout all the noise the NFL hasn’t responded. The decision of Kendrick Lamar as the headliner likely won’t change.