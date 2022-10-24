“Do Y’all Know These N**gas?!”: When LeBron James Was Forced to Kick Crashers from His $10 Million Wedding

Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts in the second half against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James was forced to kick out wedding crashers at his wedding after realizing that they didn’t know anybody there

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most popular men in the United States if not the world. Even when he wasn’t as accomplished as he is today with less championships and less All-Star appearances, ‘The King’ was a household name by the time 2013 had rolled around.

In September of 2013, LeBron and his longtime girlfriend, Savannah Brinson, tied the knot over the course of a 3-day wedding bash. Everybody from Dwyane Wade to Carmelo Anthony was present in San Diego for this wedding.

With a guest list of over 1,000 people, it’s easy to lose track of who’s who. This is what happened at James’s wedding as a group that nobody had ever seen before decided to crash the party.

LeBron James and his crew had to kick out a group of wedding crashers

While on ‘The Shop’, LeBron James went into detail about how, during one of the days of his 3-day wedding bash, he had encountered a couple wedding crashers. According to James, they referred to one of his close friends as ‘Paul’ rather than his nickname, immediately catching their attention.

LeBron was forced to call security on them and have them kicked out. Given his popularity, it’s no surprise that a group of die-hard fans might have tried to sneak in. It’s unclear how they got their name on the guest list in the first place but they were promptly dealt with.

Funnily enough, the two strangers got to the point where they were being served food as well, as they both had plates in their hands.

LeBron James spent $250,000 on his engagement ring

LeBron James once told Oprah Winfrey that he was just as nervous proposing to Savannah James as he was before an NBA Finals game. However, when he did get down on one knee for her, he did so with an engagement ring worth $250,000.

When it came to the wedding, the future Hall-of-Famer didn’t cut any costs either as it was reported his 3-day bash cost around $10 million.

