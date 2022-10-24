“Who Missed the Last Shot? LeBron James Did”: Skip Bayless Destroys Lakers Star and Tries Defending Russell Westbrook While Calling him ‘Westbrick’

LeBron James and the Lakers cannot keep their composure to get their first win of the season, but Damian Lillard with ice in his veins did.

As the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday inside Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James looked like he was on a mission to get his team their first win.

But with his 2-0 Blazers team, Damian Lillard was even better, and ultimately proved to be the one who led his team to victory. His 41-point night overshadowed James’ tremendously complete night.

The 18x All-Star had his best game of the season and put up 31 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the night.

It wasn’t the shots he made, but the shots he missed, that killed the game. And who would be the fastest to rub it in his face than his biggest fanboy in the world? Mr. Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless destroys LeBron James for missing the last shot and trying to put it again on Russell Westbrook

James’ enormous game was not enough, as Lillard had decided to give him and the Lakers some serious Dame Time even when it was the latter who had a 5-point lead with just under one and a half minutes to go in the last quarter.

Dame Dolla and his team came clutch when it mattered and closed out the game while the Lakers kept missing and failed to avoid their third straight L of the season.

And nobody was happier about it all than our veteran Fox Sports Analyst, Skip Bayless. The 70-year-old went off on his primary prey as soon as he missed the final shot of the game and his post-game pressers came on, where the 4x NBA champ claimed the reporters were trying to get him to say something about Russell Westbrook.

He was anyway after LeBron throughout the game and sent out several Tweets diminishing him even when The King was having a great night and the Lakers looked like they will cruise past the Blazers.

As much as it pains me to accept it, there were some of his takes among those endless Tweets which were pretty accurate.

Maybe it’s just three games, maybe it’s too early to call it, but it is already past high time for the Purple and Gold to think of changing everything about their approach to the game and obviously their line-up.