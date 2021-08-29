“Do you want me to s*ck Anthony Davis off?!: When Rajon Rondo gave a hilarious response after Lakers superstar’s 53 point explosion

Rajon Rondo once dropped a hilarious statement when he was asked about Anthony Davis after a game while they were with the Pelicans

Anthony Davis has been one of the best players in the league for a while now. But he only really started getting his due credit after he got to the Lakers. That’s what a big market will do for you, we guess.

Still, it’s not like the player should’ve been as ignored as he was before getting to LA. At the end of the day, the man was essentially doing everything for an often lackluster Pelicans side. Oftentimes, he even had all-time great performances despite not even having the right team around him. And one such example was in February 2018, at home against the Suns.

On the night, the Brow had an incredible 53 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 blocks, a truly inspirational showing. But, when his teammate Rajon Rondo was asked to comment on it after the game, he had a confusingly hilariously reply to the question.

You’re going to want to see this.

Also Read: When Michael Jordan hilariously tried to sneak his Chicago Bulls teammate into this prestigious NBA list

Rajon Rondo responded with one statement when asked to praise Anthony Davis after his 53 point showing

People forget sometimes, but Rajon Rondo has always been one of the more controversial players in the league.

He’s an extremely cerebral person in general but just isn’t afraid to throw away his filter on occasion. And on the night that we mentioned earlier, the man showed NBA reporter Jeff Duncan exactly that side of him. Here is how the media memeber said it went.

“My (Duncan) lasting impression of Rondo came in locker room scrum after Anthony Davis had 53 vs. Suns:

Me: You’ve played with & against a lot of great players in your career. Can you put into perspective what A.D. is doing right now?

Rondo: Whatcha want me to do? Suck him off?

Me: Uh.”

Yikes!

As fellow NBA newsmen, we sympathize completely with Duncan here. That situation could not have been more awkward.

Like really, how do you respond to that?

Also Read: When LeBron James Opened Up About The Tragic Loss Of Hollywood Actor And His Impact On The Black Community