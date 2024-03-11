Doc Rivers’ Maniacal 2-Man Game Practices with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo Had Bucks Players Laughing

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) on the court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Milwaukee Bucks-Los Angeles Clippers clash, Damian Lillard was talking to the reporters about the game. During the interaction, the Bucks star revealed a few inside stories from Doc Rivers’ drills during their team practice. Dame explained how Rivers would leave every player on the team in splits with his two-man drill between Giannis Antetokounmpo and himself. However, these same drills that they first considered to be absurd, have become a huge reason behind their recent success.

Lillard detailed the two-man drill that Doc Rivers had devised for him and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the following clip posted on X by Bucks Breakdown,

“Sometimes the team will laugh in shootaround when Doc will put us [Dame and Giannis] on one side of the floor, put everybody else on the other side of the floor… We’re just kinda going back and forth with each other for 15 seconds and then he’s like, ‘Alright, somebody shoot.’ We shoot it and everybody starts laughing because he’s like, ‘Y’all have to play off each other, you gotta play together.’”

After stating how his teammates found the drill funny, Lillard did admit that practicing such plays has been advantageous during in-game scenarios.

“He’s kinda scripting us playing off of each other. I think because he’s done it so many times in practice and shootarounds, it went from a joke to now when those situations come…it ends up being a big play,” Dame added.

Apart from this unique two-man drill, Doc also implements several other peculiar coaching plans. A few days ago, Lillard explained how the 62-year-old coach would spend a huge amount of time in practice just talking to his players. “It’s a lot of talking with Doc,” Lillard said. “Sometimes we get on the court and we’re supposed to be starting practice, and Doc will talk for 15 minutes straight.”

Communicating with the players ultimately helps every member of the team be on the same page, resulting in the players being in unison during the games. “Then we walk through it, and then you get an understanding of it. And that’s how you build that faith and that belief, and you get on the same page. I think he’s created an environment where everybody understands. Everything is clear,” Lillard spoke of Doc’s coaching.

Rivers’ unconventional methods of coaching have benefitted the Milwaukee Bucks. Since the All-Stra break concluded, the Wisconsin side have had a solid 7-2 record, defeating powerhouses such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers (twice) in that span.

The two-man drill that the All-Star duo of Giannis and Dame have been doing in practice, seems to be of huge help as well. During the latest win over the Clippers, there were several pick-and-rolls and hand-off plays that the two were involved in. A suitable example is the clip below.

Eventually, the two combined for 69 points, 21 assists, and 14 rebounds in the game, per ESPN, helping the Milwaukee Bucks grab a crucial win and strengthen their position at the 2nd spot in the Eastern Conference.