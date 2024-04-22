Moments After ‘Spiting’ Kay’la Lillard Jersey, Glorilla Shows Damian Lillard Love For His Incredible Game 1 Performance In Bucks-Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard and rapper GloRilla have been rumored to have engaged in a little romance recently, after the latter very publicly shot her shot at the former. Now, with the rapper publicly appreciating the star all over again, these rumors have been brought back into the spotlight.

In the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard carried the Milwaukee Bucks to a Game 1 victory against the Indiana Pacers. To make it happen, he recorded an impressive 35-point, 6-rebound performance, leading the Bucks to a 109-94 win over Tyrese Haliburton and co. (per NBA.com). And it was following this, that Rapper GloRilla, couldn’t help but display her excitement, despite being in a bit of controversy with Dame’s ex-wife.

Damian Lillard’s ex-wife Kay’la Lillard and GloRilla have been beefing ever since the latter was rumored to be linked with the NBA superstar. Over the past few days, the two have openly mocked each other, with Kay’la’s initial retaliation coming after a massive GloRilla controversy.

It was recently reported that the rapper was recently arrested and charged with DUI (driving under the influence). According to PEOPLE, upon investigation, the officers present found marijuana and open alcohol bottles in the car.

After posting a $1956 bond, GloRilla was eventually released. However, the 24-year-old was not free from the court of public opinion. Here, among many others, Kay’la Lillard publicly had a rather hysteric reaction. Eventually, she wrote, “Free GloLillard”. As a response to the mockery, the Tennessee native mocked Kay’la as she was later seen wearing a ‘GloLillard’ jersey.

Merely a few days after the online altercation with Kay’la, GloRilla seemed to be hyped after watching Damian Lillard’s game-winning performance against the Indiana Pacers. In a tweet filled with fire emojis, the rapper expressed his excitement as the Milwaukee Bucks took a 1-0 lead in the first round of the playoff.

From GloRilla’s social media activity, it is no wonder that rumors are flying rampant at the moment. After all, this seems like more than just support for Dame. Are the two really involved after all?

Damian Lillard-GloRilla rumors began after the 2024 All-Star Weekend

Damian Lillard divorced Kay’la Lillard back in October 2023. For the first time since then, the media and enthusiasts have been speculating that Dame might be involved in a relationship. And his new partner might just be rapper GloRilla.

The rumors began mid-February after the 24-year-old posted a picture on X with the All-Star Game MVP, before writing “Who n***a this is ? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo”.

‘Glo’ wasn’t done there either, as she later responded to her own X post with another, where she wrote, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf”. It was evident that the “she” being referred to in this case was Dame’s ex-wife, despite the two having been in the middle of divorce proceedings already.

A few weeks after the social media posts, the Milwaukee Bucks star was asked whether or not he saw GloRilla after she “shot her shot” with him. Visibly blushing, the eight-time All-Star decided to not comment on the topic, per TMZ Sports.

Fans will continue to reach conclusions from such tiny activities, as every personality on the face of the earth would tell you. However, it is at least a bit clear that the two celebrities are in touch or involved with each other at some level. But as for any real details, the two have yet to reveal any kind of confirmation.

Fans can only hope that they decide to let the world in on their relationship soon.