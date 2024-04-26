Splitting Games in Milwaukee, Bucks’ Injury Report Suggests Critical Setback Ahead of Game 3 in Indiana

Apr 23, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) reacts after an injury against the Indiana Pacers in the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t fully cash in their home-court advantage in the first two games of the playoffs. After tying the series 1-1, they are now headed to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the next two games. While they were already missing their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, more trouble is in the pipeline for the Bucks as Khris Middleton has shown up on the injury report.

Advertisement

According to the official report, Middleton is listed as ‘Questionable’ for the next game due to a right ankle sprain. Apart from Middleton and Giannis, Chris Livingston is listed on the injury report as ‘Doubtful’ due to a non-covid illness. The 32-year-old was seen limping in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Pacers. Even though the Bucks lost the game 108-125, Middleton contributed 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

Even in Game 1, Middleton played a crucial role in an important 109-94 win. The three-time All-Star had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes on the court. According to NBA.com, Middleton didn’t join his team in the Thursday practice session because of his sprained ankle.

Dejected by the turn of events on his small forward, Doc Rivers said, “It’s another holding-our-breath situation. Honestly, I don’t know.” In Middleton’s absence, along with Giannis, the pressure of carrying the team forward will increase on Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis Jr.

Doc Rivers gives an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury

Giannis has been out of on-court action since the April 9 win against the Boston Celtics. The Greek Freak missed the last three regular-season games and the first two postseason games because of a calf strain. Even now, there’s no positive answer on his comeback but Rivers recently talked about the progress Giannis has made in the last few weeks.

After Thursday’s practice, Rivers said,

“He did a lot of floor stuff today, probably the most I’ve seen. Nothing live. He was shooting and moving today. I saw him moving around and my mindset is he’s getting close. Does that mean a day, four days? I’m not sure.”

Even though important players are sitting out games, Brook Lopez said that the Bucks are prepared for the challenge in Indiana. Refusing to play the victim in this scenario, he said that the team would prefer to have them on the court.