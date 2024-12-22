Doc Rivers Provides Crucial Damian Lillard Injury Update

Damian Lillard has been relatively healthy this season after limping to the finish line during last year’s postseason. However, after missing the Milwaukee Bucks’ last contest against Cleveland with a reported calf strain, fans were anxious to know the timetable of his return.

Head coach Doc Rivers revealed that while there is no definite return date for Lillard, the eight-time All-Star shouldn’t be sidelined for too long.

“No. [Lillard] could play as early as Chicago on Monday or right after that, so he’s close. He worked out today and felt pretty good,” the 63-year-old shared before Milwaukee’s game against the Washington Wizards.

While calf strains typically take a week or two to fully heal, the veteran coach’s confidence in his point guard’s health is a good sign. Considering Rivers dropped the team’s next contest in Chicago as a possible return date, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 34-year-old back in Milwaukee’s lineup within a game or two.

Is there a timeline for Damian Lillard’s return? Doc Rivers: “No. He could play as early as Chicago on Monday or right after that, so he’s close. He worked out today and felt pretty good.” — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 22, 2024

The Bucks have righted the ship after an uncharacteristically slow 2-8 start to the campaign, but the team can only survive for so long without Lillard, who has been excellent in his second season in Milwaukee. Dame’s tenure with the Bucks had a bumpy start as he struggled to integrate himself alongside former MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo in his first go-round. However, it’s clear that the star guard has found his footing as a second option within the team.

Dame is averaging an efficient 25.7 points per game while leading the way in assists (7.5) for the Bucks. So it’s understandable why the team is being so cautious with the 34-year-old’s health. If Milwaukee hopes to fare better in the playoffs this year, they will need both Giannis and Lillard at full strength.

Giannis applauded Lillard following Bucks’ NBA Cup win

The growing chemistry between Milwaukee’s two stars has been evident as they gain more experience on the court together. The superstar duo’s hard work recently culminated in an NBA Cup Final victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which prompted ESPN’s Malika Andrews to ask Giannis what the 12-year veteran brings to the team.

Giannis did not hold back from heaping praise on his teammate, saying, “This man [Lillard] is one of the best players I’ve ever played with, top 75. His resume speaks for itself… We both did not feel 100%, but we grind, we grind, we knew that we had to do our job. We knew that our team needed us, and whenever I need this guy, he’s always there for me.”

A connection is building in Milwaukee, and any player who has faced either of the two future Hall of Famers knows how much damage the pair together can do in tandem. As the end of his career nears, Lillard’s lone priority is to win a championship, and his increased focus on maintaining his health and fostering strong on-court connections should aid him in that quest.