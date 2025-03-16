Doctor Diagnoses LeBron James’ Groin Injury as Grade I Strain, Lakers Star Expected to Miss At Least 1 More Week

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Shams Charania just delivered the latest update on LeBron James’ groin injury, announcing that James would be participating in his first on-court workout since being sidelined. It’s a good sign for the 40-year-old, who won’t be able to heal as quickly as he could in his 20s.

Shams stressed that even with LeBron’s return to the court, the 21-time All-Star is still expected to miss at least another week with the injury. With the playoffs nearing and the Lakers playing well enough to hang on to a top spot in the Western Conference, Los Angeles is exercising extreme caution with their aging star.

A doctor replied to the news on X, confirming that LeBron’s injury is indeed a Grade 1 sprain if he’s already moving well again after eight days. The injury has a 1–2-week recovery time, but considering James is important to the team’s playoff success, the team may decide to rest him past that timeline.

8 days out since his initial injury and he’s moving well on the court which indicates it was truly a Grade I strain which usually has a 1-2 week timeline of healing Adding the fact he is 40 and the Lakers want him back for the playoff run they will be extra cautious — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) March 16, 2025

There were several varied reactions to the news on X, with some excited that the injury won’t keep the future Hall of Famer out long term while others believe James was never injured in the first place. LeBron has been known to take time off late in the season in recent years, so this could simply be a way to get him some extra rest.

“Why is he still faking injury?” one fan commented, questioning the legitimacy of James’ most recent groin issues. Another fan had a more positive outlook regarding LeBron’s absence. “LeBron is literally just taking a week off. What a goat,” they replied.

A third commenter pointed out that James’ absence took place at the same time as his son, Bryce’s, state basketball championship. The fan believes LeBron James planned his time off in order to have a chance to attend Bryce’s big game. “LeBron took time off for Bryce’s championship now he’s back training,” they said.

The Lakers, sitting at 40-25, have performed admirably this season under first-year coach JJ Redick. Many expected Luka Doncic to keep the Lakers afloat in LBJ’s absence, but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. The Lakers went from a nine-game win streak straight to a four-game skid.

The Western Conference has essentially become a seven-team battle for seeds two through eight, as only 5.5 games separate the second-place Rockets and the eighth-place Clippers. The Lakers are lodged right in the middle at fifth place, but the team has the potential to rise or fall in the regular season’s closing weeks.

The Lakers have already fallen from the second seed they held just last week, so it’s clear that the standings can change quickly in this hotly contested conference. If Los Angeles falls closer to a play-in spot, the team may ensure LeBron is ready to return as early as possible.