Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Lakers Injury Report (Feb 1st)

The Los Angeles Lakers have made their way to the Big Apple and will be taking on the New York Knicks tonight. Getting a win tonight is going to be important for the Purple and Gold, to maintain their current positioning as the 5th seed in the West. However, it won’t be an easy task, especially when Anthony Davis might not be there for the team.

The Lakers have Anthony Davis as OUT for tonight’s clash on their latest Injury Report, with abdominal strain mentioned as the reason.

Davis suffered an abdominal strain when the Lakers were playing the Sixers earlier this week in Philly. He exited the game after playing just 10 minutes and did not return. Subsequently, AD also missed the team’s contest against the Wizards on Thursday. The team announced that AD would be out for at least a week, and can be expected to miss a few more games.

At the same time, Rui Hachimura and LeBron James are listed as probable. Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent are questionable for the contest. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Christian Wood have been ruled out for the contest.

Lakers injury report for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/J77wVPfAaO — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) January 31, 2025

This would be the first time the Lakers will take on the Knicks this season. They fill face each other once again in March, hopefully with AD back and healthy by then.