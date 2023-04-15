Does Derrick Rose Still Play? Where is The Former Bulls, Knicks Star These Days?

Derrick Rose is a name that most basketball fans will be familiar with. After all, the 2011 NBA MVP was one of the most exciting players ever.

Rose began his career as the no. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He rose to All-Star status by his second season after a Rookie of the Year campaign. He promised an MVP season to fans, delivering just in 2011.

However, a year after becoming the youngest MVP in league history, Rose’s career was changed forever. Playing in garbage time of a playoff clash with the Sixers, D-Rose suffered an ACL tear that ruled him out of the following season.

After 5 injury-prone seasons during which he changed teams twice, Rose made a resurgence with Minnesota in 2018-19. After more praiseworthy play with Detroit, he earned a trade to a playoff team in the Knicks.

Derrick Rose was a key member of the Knicks team that made it to the NBA playoffs in 2020-21. However, less than 2 seasons later, Rose finds himself not having played NBA minutes for over 6 weeks.

What has happened to his career, which was on a resurgence since 2018-19?

Derrick Rose is still a member of the New York Knicks

D-Rose, along with Evan Fournier, has been benched by Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibs has pinned his hopes on the likes of Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley to round out their guard rotation.

In addition to his strong play on the court, Rose was also praised for his leadership and mentorship of younger players on the team. He took rookies Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin under his wing, offering them advice and guidance throughout the season.

How has D-Rose played for the New York Knicks?

Derrick Rose’s 2020-21 season with the Knicks was a successful one, as he provided valuable contributions off the bench and helped lead the team to their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Rose joined the Knicks midway through the season after being traded from the Detroit Pistons. He quickly made an impact, providing a much-needed scoring punch and playmaking ability off the bench.

As the season progressed, Rose continued to impress, putting up several impressive performances. He had a season-high 25 points and eight assists in a win against the Miami Heat in April, and he scored 24 points in a crucial victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in May.

One of Rose’s biggest strengths was his ability to facilitate for his teammates, often finding the open man for easy baskets. He averaged 4.2 assists per game with the Knicks, and his presence on the court helped improve the team’s overall offensive efficiency.