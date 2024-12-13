“Does Everything Your Coach Told You Not to Do”: Rapper Fat Joe Highlights What Makes Nikola Jokic So Special

Nikola Jokic’s rise from a second-round pick to one of the greatest centers in NBA history is nothing short of a fairytale. The Serbian, who was infamously announced as the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA draft during a Taco Bell commercial, has redefined the center position. Unlike his predecessors and his peers, he’s the primary ball-handler and runs his team’s offense. It’s hard to fathom a Serbian center with little interest in living in the paint dominating in the NBA. However, rapper Fat Joe believes deviating from the norm is what makes him unstoppable.

On Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the rapper claimed that not growing up in America or spending time in the AAU and NCAA systems allowed Jokic to be the unicorn he is today. He argued that the Nuggets superstar wasn’t bogged down by formulaic coaching that American players are subjected to. He explained,

“[Carmelo Anthony], [Rudy Gay], KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns), all of [the American players], all learned from the same school… So [the coaches] told them, ‘This is the dos, these are the don’ts in America.’ The thing that makes Joker special is he does everything your coach told you not to do… He’s doing everything we have been taught not to do. So you can’t react to that.”

Fat Joe added that it’s impossible to predict Jokic’s next move because he wasn’t trained to play conventional basketball like players in America. The rapper’s take is spot on as the Serbian is the most uniquely used center in NBA history.

What makes Nikola Jokic special?

Centers in the past were expected to live in the paint on both ends of the floor. They were asked to protect the rim on defense and attack on offense. The game evolved and they are now expected to be good jump shooters.

They are required to be threatening enough from beyond the arc to force teams to keep a defender close and create open lanes. However, no center was ever asked to be their team’s primary ball-handler. Then Jokic came along.

A 6-foot-11 player dribbling the ball up the court was a rare sight. But the Serbian has been doing it for years and has almost normalized it. His being the Nuggets’ de-facto point creates issues for defenses.

Do you leave a smaller defender on him at the top of the key and risk him shooting above them? Can’t do that because he’s a capable shooter. Do you double him with a guard and a forward? That’d leave one of his teammates open and rest assured, he’ll use his 7-foot-3 wingspan and incredible court vision to find that player. Do you ask your center to chase him around the court? That’d leave space in the paint for his teammates to exploit and Jokic is crafty enough to find them every time.

The Serbian passes like an elite point guard shoots like a wing, and is the size of a center. It’s impossible to stop him. Most teams are glad they can contain him.

And contained in this context is being used pretty loosely. He’s averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists this season and will likely win the MVP for the fourth time in his career. Nikola Jokic is an unstoppable force and arguably the most unique player in NBA history. He is primed to dominate for years to come and leave an indubitable legacy.