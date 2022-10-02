Ime Udoka Cheated With Celtics’ Minority Owner’s Wife, in Incredible New Revelation

Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal gets messier, rumors suggest the involvement of Boston Celtics’ minority owner’s wife.

Ime Udoka has effectively taken the Boston Celtics down along with him. Drowning people often drag others along with them.

An impeccable record, Eastern Conference Championship, and the biggest scandal in recent memory. Udoka is truly like no coach before him.

It’s been over a week since Shams Charania publicly reported the affair. He claimed that the coach was found to be involved with a Celtics female staffer.

The reveal rocked the NBA world. Udoka’s season-long suspension soon followed. The harshness of the punishment raised many questions. People couldn’t help but wonder how a cheating instance could justify a season-long suspension.

Boston was practically signing its own death warrant. Without the wonder coach, the chances of their reaching another NBA Finals are low.

The speculation gave birth to rumors. In the past few days, every angle of the scandal has been scrutinized. Yet, there is still a lack of concrete information.

However, the way players and many celebrities reacted to it accentuates its magnitude. Matt Barnes, in an interview with VladTV, claimed that Udoka would be lucky to coach again.

“Boston will figure out a way, but you know if everything comes out he’ll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again to be honest with you. … I think it’s pretty heavy, man. It’s just some stuff you can’t do…”

The latest reports point to two affairs. One with a travel planner and another with a minority owner’s wife.

Ime Udoka was allegedly cheating with the wife of a Boston Celtics minority owner

While no reports are confirmed the entirety of the scandal, there have been multiple statements that have fit like pieces in a puzzle.

The first, one of Ime’s partners was a travel planner who helped Nia Long move to Boston two weeks prior. Second, one of the partners alleged Udoka had used crude language before the start of their relationship.

Essentially, the allegation brings power dynamics into the relationship. He was superior in the organization and may have used his rank and power to start the affair.

But one recent report suggests Ime was also having an affair with a team’s minority owner’s wife.

Team told him to chill but he kept doing whatever and then slept with a Celtics minority owners wife. That was too much for them and they suspended Ime. If it was mid-season they would’ve fired him but it’s offseason so more time to investigate and see what else he did. (3/4) — Khaled Abdallah (@khaled74) October 1, 2022

The list of Celtics male minority owners includes Steve Pagliuca, Robert Epstein, David Epstein, Matt Levin, David Bonderman, Jime Breyer, James Pallotta, Glenn Hutchins, Paul Edgerley, Stephen Lewinstein, and Jonathan Lavine.

There is no assurance of Ime Udoka’s return after this. There is a high possibility he might never coach again. And with the way things stand now, seems like it is justified.

