1x WNBA Champion Slams Ice Cube’s Justification for Offering Caitlin Clark $5 Million

It is natural for professional athletes to gain fame, money, and popularity once they make it into their respective leagues after playing at a high school or college level. However, those very same athletes are now able to achieve all of the above way before they make it big. Caitlin Clark is one of the best examples of that. After, Ice Cube offered Clark a $5 million deal, this WNBA champion slammed the rapper.

Alexis Kiah Brown, better known as Lexie Brown recently was on Gil’s Arena podcast. The Los Angeles Sparks star decided to give her two cents on Ice Cube offering Caitlin Clark $5 million even before making it into the WNBA.

Ice Cube, who is the founder of the Big3 league has been a fan of the game for decades. Constantly seen sitting courtside at NBA games, Cube wanted to give female players a better opportunity but Lexie Brown did not see it that way.

“If you open the article and see what he said, what’s his reasoning, he wanted to provide more opportunities for WNBA players, provide opportunities to not go overseas. So, you offer the contract to a player who is not yet in the WNBA, Big3 does not happen during overseas seasons, so, that doesn’t make sense.

The 29-year old also called out for offending the European countries who used to offer good money to WNBA players and different experience.

“If you’re gonna say it’s for that then stand on that. But I think he’s trying to make a business decision, which he is a businessman and that makes sense. But to mask it in this, I want to uplift and support WNBA players and women athletes is kind of a cop-out I think. And I don’t think it really makes any sense.”

It might be hard for many to see where Lexie Brown is coming from. She claims Ice Cube’s decision to pay huge sums of money to female athletes was his way of supporting and uplifting them. But at the same time, she also claimed that he was a businessman and was making decisions based on the growth of his said business. Which, if you think about it, is how Ice Cube was going to pay Caitlin Clark and other future female athletes. So, Brown might not be in the complete right on this one.

Brown’s take on Ice Cube and Caitlin Clark backfires

Lexie Brown’s comments on the Gil’s Arena podcast did create somewhat of a stir in the comments section on X. While there may have been a few who agreed with the former WNBA champion, others certainly did not see eye to eye with her.

One fan on x tweeted, “Lexie is really missing the mark on this 1) WNBA players = women hoopers in general 2) They the ones who complain about having to go overseas and leave their families to earn more money 3) This is consistent with Cube hiring Lisa Leslie and female head coaches.”

While another fan commented, “It can be two things at once. A good business decision and good for women’s sports. The W is just full of hate for anyone who comments on it, and they never look at the big picture.”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

Lexie Brown is getting more hate than support for her comments regarding Ice Cube’s decision. It is highly unlikely that Ice Cube would respond to her statement but it looks like the general public already did.