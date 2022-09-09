$170 million Lil Wayne has faith in LeBron James to lead the Lakers to an 18th title

According to rapper Lil Wayne, LeBron James and a healthy Anthony Davis can lead the Lakers to “go all the way”.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had back-to-back horrific seasons. After winning the Bubble championship in 2020, LeBron James and co. had a first-round exit in the 2021 playoffs and this past season finished with an awful 33-49 record.

Yes, a huge part of this downfall can be credited to the horrifying injuries sustained by Anthony Davis and Bron. However, this summer, with the duo seeming to be healthy and being seen hitting the gym regularly, Laker Nation have faith in the Purple & Gold winning their 18th title.

American rapper Lil Wayne is one of the many optimistic fans who are hopeful that the LA-based franchise can win it all this upcoming campaign.

Also Read: LeBron James’ tricks to trade $47 million star Russell Westbrook have crashed and burned, Brian Windhorst uncovers

Wayne made an appearance on Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s show “UNDISPUTED” and spoke about LAL’s chances of winning a 2nd title in 4 years.

“Beyond being a fan, I believe we can go all the way. Yeah, I believe the Lakers can go as far as Bron takes them. And as far as AD is healthy.”

Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron James and the Lakers will only win the title if Westbrook accepts his role

Sharpe’s comments were somewhat along the same line as the $170 million-worth rapper’s. However, the 54-year-old analyst further stated that LAL could only win the championship if Russell Westbrook accepted his role on the team – the third option after LBJ and Davis.

Even drawing comparisons by terming Westbrook a “janitor” and King James as the “CEO”, Shannon said:

“I think, healthy, I think this team can contend. I just don’t believe they can win the championship with Russ because Russ is unwilling to accept his role. Russ is no longer the number one option. He’s the third option, who thinks he should be the number one option. And he approaches the game that way. And when you have role players, you have a role. Everybody has a role.

A janitor can’t be the CEO… Russ I need you to do this role. I don’t need you to be the number one scoring option anymore. And he has to understand that and that is the problem, when you been doing something for so long, it’s hard.”

.@LilTunechi says the Lakers can go all the way this season! “The Lakers can go as far as LeBron & AD can take them and I trust LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/esxCmb1HTU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 9, 2022

Let’s see how Darvin Ham’s boys respond coming off a dreadful 2021-2022 season.

Also Read: Skip Bayless took an idiotic jab at LeBron James, ditches Friday traditional Jordans for LeBrons