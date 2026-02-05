“Does Guys Not Want to Play With Kawhi?”: Kendrick Perkins Drops Bomb After James Harden Trade

James Harden’s blockbuster move from the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week left many in the NBA community baffled, particularly because of the fact that the team was just beginning to click. After a 6-21 start, the Clippers won 17 of their next 21, and Harden, along with Kawhi Leonard, played a huge role in that turnaround. So, what happened?

Leonard has been with the Clippers for seven years now, and things have just never worked out. Despite having different variations of the team and certain levels of success, they’ve experienced three straight first-round playoff exits. It’s a far cry from the Western Conference Finals that they made it to in his second year with the team.

It’s gotten to a point where experts, like Kendrick Perkins, are now beginning to question if NBA stars don’t want to play with Kawhi at the Clippers anymore, following the news of the Harden trade.

“Does guys not want to play with Kawhi?” Perkins questioned on Road Trippin’. “I’m asking. There has to be something there for guys to be jumping ship.”

It was quite the accusation to make, and Perk was immediately asked to clarify who he was talking about. “Paul George… And Kawhi didn’t fight for him to get the extra year either. CP3. What didn’t work out for some reason? Now, all of a sudden, James [Harden]?” Perkins said.

Co-host of the show Channing Frye went on to note that Kawhi is an unconventional star. He is quieter than usual, more reserved, and can be in and out of the lineup at times. However, he also noted that people seem to like Leonard whenever he is around.

Richard Jefferson was not having it, though. He did not like the spin that Perkins was trying to put on Kawhi’s personality. He argued that George‘s departure was a coincidence and that Joel Embiid, his new teammate, shares some of the same issues Leonard does when it comes to missing time.

At the end of the day, it was a bit of a stretch by Perkins. Kawhi has now seen several star players come and go while he has been with the Clippers. But no reports have ever come out about him rubbing those players the wrong way. In fact, he has always been highly respected for his game, as he is a two-time Finals MVP and one of the game’s greatest when he is at his best.