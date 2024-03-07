Roger Federer and On Try Emulating Devin Booker and Nike’s Strategy With Release of The Roger Clubhouse Pro

With the virtue of being among the greatest tennis players ever, Roger Federer has been one of the most marketable athletes ever. On is merely one of the many brands that took advantage of Federer’s marketability by signing him as an ambassador in 2019. Initially, the Swiss brand and the 20-time Grand Slam winner released two shoes – The Roger and The Roger Pro. More recently, the company released its latest Roger Federer signature shoe – The Roger Clubhouse Pro.

The retail price of the shoe is set at $160 USD and is available on several online retail websites such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Tennis Warehouse, On’s official website, and several others.

On and Roger Federer’s aim in releasing The Roger Clubhouse Pro has been to bridge the gap between on and off-court footwear. Similar to Nike’s signature shoe – Book 1 – with basketball star Devin Booker, On and Federer have created a multi-purpose shoe.

According to On’s official website, the shoe is described as:

Built to blur the lines between performance, sport and style, this multipurpose tennis shoe shines on any court. A full-length herringbone outsole lets you grip and glide, while plush cushioning serves up a bouncy and responsive ride.

The shoe, that officially released on March 5, has a minimalist silhouette with a unique combination of soft foam and CloudTech sole. Apart from the shoe expected to be extremely comfortable, On’s Speedboard will help customers gain extra stability, making it perfect when sliding on courts.

In a press release, Federer even spoke about the thought process that went behind curating the Roger Clubhouse Pro. Known for his class, Federer decided to keep his shoes simple-looking while also having a blend of modern style.

“I like to have a good-looking tennis shoe. But what is a good-looking tennis shoe? For me, it’s a shoe you look at and that’s immediately pleasing to the eye. It doesn’t look like the shoe comes from Mars, but more a modern take of a classic tennis shoe,” Federer said.