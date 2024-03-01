“This Is Where Delusion Kicks In”: Gilbert Arenas Lambasts Shaquille O’Neal For His Take On Potentially Forming Superteams

If there is one thing that NBA analysts across the globe can agree upon, it is their criticism for star players to join forces to create super teams. Over the years, fans and analysts both have seen players teaming up with one another and forming a ‘Dynamic Duo’ or a ‘Big Three’ of sorts. And after Shaquille O’Neal’s recent comments on his podcast, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas could not help but give The Big Aristotle a harsh reality check.

Advertisement

During one of the most recent episodes of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time NBA champion claimed that he would’ve gone on to join the Chicago Bulls squad with Michael Jordan, had it been as easy as it is today.

“If I knew that was acceptable, I just would have went and played with Mike.”

Advertisement

Shaq’s comments came to light concerning Kevin Durant’s move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and how he would’ve played for some other team that had a chance to win the NBA championship like the Spurs or the Jazz back then.

Gilbert Arenas and the rest of the guests on Gil’s Arena podcast had somewhat of a heated debate on O’Neal’s recent statement. Or it just could’ve been Arenas losing his cool and lambasting Shaq while on his podcast.

“That’s cap. It is cap because who had the cap? What’d you say, there was no stars here but they were a good team because they (Lakers) had 53 wins without a star. So, he felt that, ‘Ooo, they got all the money.’ Remember, he was a free agent and he signed a $106 million deal. Right now, think about what he said where he would’ve went. This is where delusion kicks in.”

Gilbert Arenas went on to emphasize how the Chicago Bulls would not have been able to sign Shaquille O’Neal to the type of deal he was seeking back then as the Bulls’ cap space was already taken up by Michael Jordan’s massive three-year contract with the franchise.

Arenas further explained how it would not have been possible for the Chicago Bulls to sign Shaquille O’Neal, who was looking for a contract with a high payout. Especially after the fact that the Bulls only had $38 million in cap space that year and signed MJ to a three-year/$30 million deal in the offseason.

Advertisement

So, for Shaquille O’Neal to make such comments, knowing well enough that he would not have signed with the Bulls is something that Gilbert Arenas was all riled up about. It is no wonder Agent Zero called ‘cap’ on Shaq’s somewhat controversial statement on his podcast.

Agent Zero fires back at Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal has not been the biggest fan of stars and superstars joining forces to win championships. Despite being on rosters with at least one All-Star for most of his career, Shaq once blamed the superteams trend on LeBron James.

“That’s the loophole that’s accepted that but you know, and I say, LeBron started making the super team and all that.”

Another incident that occurred five years ago was when Shaquille O’Neal went on to claim that he would never have joined a superteam had he been in this era of NBA basketball while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Not one of those teams. I’m from the era where guys wanted to compete and beat each other, so I would wait and see who’s teaming up and doing that and I would go on a team that needs a superstar, and I’d teach them guys how to beat the super teams.”

Funny how Shaq’s statements have changed over a few years. Who knows what The Big Aristotle may say in the coming years, contradicting his views from the past years?