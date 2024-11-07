Does Kevin Durant Have a Brother? NBA Centel’s ‘Nolan Durant’ Post Raises Questions About Suns Star’s Real Siblings

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a referee in the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has been a notable public figure for nearly two decades but little is known about his personal life. The Suns’ superstar safeguards details, especially about his family and love interests, and refrains from commenting on rumors to avoid giving them any credence.

His lack of interest in making details about his personal life public can become an issue, as any baseless claim can go viral and be assumed as the truth, as is the case with a video that is gaining traction on X.

Claim

A clip of a man looking uncannily similar to Durant gained a lot of views and reactions from fans after the account that posted it claimed it was his twin brother Nolan Durant.

Kevin Durant’s twin brother Nolan Durant spotted hustling in Brooklyn, New York. (Via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/rYLxoNSDW1 — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 7, 2024

The caption suggested that he was living in poverty in Brooklyn and was struggling to make ends meet, prompting fans to question why his millionaire brother wasn’t helping his brother. However, there’s a good reason why he isn’t responsible for the well-being of the man in the clip.

Verdict

The claim that Durant has a twin brother named Nolan is false. The video was posted by NBA Centel, a famous parody account, that pretends to catch unsuspecting fans off-guard by pretending to be NBA Central, a massive aggregator account on X.

Durant does have one brother named Tony Durant and a half-brother named Rayvonne Pratt. The veteran forward and his brother Tony are extremely close. Like his future Hall of Famer sibling, Tony played Division-1 college basketball. He played for Towson University and averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds across two seasons.

Not much is known about Durant’s half-brother Rayvonne, who, like the two-time NBA champion, is an extremely private person. His exact age is unknown, and he doesn’t own any public social media accounts. Durant doesn’t talk much about Rayvonne to protect his privacy.

While it’s entirely possible that the 14-time All-Star would hide the fact that he has a twin brother if he could, the identity of his immediate family has been public knowledge for well over a decade and he does not have a twin brother.