Does LeBron James have something left up his sleeve to still get rid of $47 million star Russell Westbrook?

LeBron James has one last chance to make things right with his support cast – will he do it though?

The current roster the Los Angeles Lakers employ is not good enough to win anything. Even the players seem to know that. Their signings have been average at best, underwhelming if spoken about realistically. For a team with lofty ambitions, none of their new players takes them to the next level. Patrick Beverley may be a good player, but is he championship material? Not in a million years.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still the players they were two years ago, but only if they stay fit. The 2020 Lakers were super fun to watch because of the role players around them. LeGM had assembled the perfect team around him to match his style of play. And then they blew it all up. They tried flying too close to the sun, like Ikarus. They fell flat on their noses, and Bron is back on the prowl once again.

With only 2 FRPs remaining and a huge contract with Russell Westbrook, fans want to see Myles Turner and Buddy Hield come through the door. But the only potential deal that could happen is bringing in Mike Conley and Bogdan Bogdanovic. That is nowhere as exciting as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. So what is LeBron going to do? He is running out of time because camp starts soon. If they do not do something quick, it’s more than likely Westbrook stays at least until the trade deadline.

LeBron James will leave the Lakers with either Championship number 18 – or in ruins – there is no in between

With two more seasons, the superstar will have served as a Laker for seven years. That is almost as long as Shaquille O’Neal. He may not have had the same impact as the big man, but his jersey will hang up in the rafters soon. While the Big Dog brought three championships to Los Angeles, LeBron has only brought one. A paltry return when compared to his talents.

This season will be a defining moment for the Lakers. They are in no position to tank, nor are they equipped to win another title. Teetering between a rock and a hard place, the purple and gold army needs to do something quickly before they sink into anonymity. They’ve given up so much for so little, and last year’s blockbuster trade will haunt them for a long time.

They only have 2 more FRPs this decade, and the decade has only started 2 years ago. Having given up so much already, Championship number 18 is a necessity. Not Boston, not the Phoenix Suns, not the Brooklyn Nets-but the Lakers are in the hottest seat. Everyone is looking forward to watching a dysfunctional team whose newest acquisition is technically more successful than LeBron himself in the past couple of seasons.

If they do not manage to win hardware, it’s done for Janie Buss. She has to watch her team sink – and sink deep they shall.

