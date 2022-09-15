LeBron James has countless nicknames, but the one by New York takes the cake by a mile

LeBron James is known to everyone as the serial winner – the city of New York thinks otherwise.

We’ve all heard of LeBron, LeGOAT, LeBronto, and even LeGM. But do you remember what the New York Times had in store when he curved the city? They came up with the utterly hilarious but forgotten LeChicken. The best part of “The Decision,” not the fanfare in Miami, was Bron’s photoshopped face on a chicken.

There had been rumours for a while that Bron was going to take his talents to where greats like Patrick Ewing and Bob McAdoo played. They also had his best friend and 2003 ROTY runner-up, Carmelo Anthony. It seemed like a natural fit because they were planning to take over the east. And then they all collectively watched the show, with one hand on the cursor hovering over Photoshop.

How they thought they had a chance is beyond anyone’s understanding. The Knicks were building something nice, but LeBron was looking to win titles. Only Miami and Cleveland after 2014 offered him that chance. Until 2018, LeBron James dominated the east for 15 years. Maybe his nickname from that time should be “LeBreast!”

LeBron James will care less about what the Knicks think – he would not have won anything with them

The New York Knicks have always fumbled the bag when it comes to big-name players. Zion Williamson was open about how he wanted to play with the Knicks, but now he only visits them twice a year. Kevin Durant wanted to play for the Knicks, but they did not offer him a max deal. That took him straight to their city rivals, and they formed a super team around him. Now, they pay Jalen Brunson a cool 110 million.

With deals like this, it’s understandable why the King didn’t take his talents to the MSG. While it may be the mecca for basketball, even God could not make it a holy place. The front office is one of the worst ever, and the fans wait for some sort of success, like the humans waiting for water in Mad Max Fury Road. LeBron James is great, but he is no Furiosa.

He made the right choice by choosing South Beach instead of the city of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While the pizza may be great, the tax savings and having Dwyane Wade as a teammate were better. Plus, he invested in Blaze Pizza; why would he eat a dollar slice? The Knicks have always been salty about big players swiping left on them, but why wouldn’t they? The entire organisation is one wet twinkie.

