“It’s Partially His Fault”: Stephen A. Smith Blames Steph Curry for Not Pressuring Warriors’ Front Office Like LeBron James

“There is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we’re done,” Steph Curry had said in a recent post-game interview, which received a lot of backlash. Many fans construed it as an explanation as to why the Golden State Warriors are not interested in vigorously pursuing free agents and disgruntled stars.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith brought up Curry’s comments once again when he blamed the Dubs superstar for the lack of firepower on his team.

During an NBA Countdown segment tonight, Kendrick Perkins pointed out, “[Curry is] the only superstar in the league who doesn’t have a certified number two. Why is that?”

That’s when Stephen A. surprised Perkins with his response, “It’s partially his [Curry’s] fault. He’s co-operative.” The comment was so unexpected that even former Warriors GM Bob Myers couldn’t believe what he had just heard. But Smith soon elaborated on his position.

“Let’s call it what it is. He’s the one who is quoted saying, ‘Look, I wouldn’t be hasty. We don’t have to make a move,'” the veteran analyst said.

“He’s the only superstar in the league that doesn’t have a certified number two.” @KendrickPerkins and @stephenasmith debate why the Warriors haven’t found more star power for Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/MNN6eBrnD2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 25, 2025

Perk pushed back on Smith’s attempt to blame Curry for the front office’s failures. But the ESPN reporter was adamant, “I’m just answering the question directly…at the end of the day, that’s what you are [Curry is] doing. You are not being a headache…You’re not saying, ‘Damn it, this is not enough, I’m not happy with this. I need more.'”

“We know LeBron’s gonna do that. That’s what he does religiously. He makes it an annual ritual. That’s not Steph, okay,” Smith added.

Now we must note here, that Curry‘s comments have been mostly misinterpreted by fans and analysts alike. The Dubs guard didn’t say that the Warriors shouldn’t be looking to better themselves. He just said that throwing around assets for desperate trades that don’t make sense could be counter-productive and hurt the franchise in the long run.

“Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you’re passing up opportunities. But it doesn’t mean that you’re desperate just flinging assets all around the place just because you want to do something.”

Steph Curry: “Anyone who thinks I’m OK being on an average basketball team is insane.” Here’s Curry on his comments the other night and the national reaction to it pic.twitter.com/XhGwsWp5RY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2025

However, that being said, there’s merit to what Stephen A. said as well. Curry’s comments can be taken as a free pass by the Warriors’ front office to not make any difficult decisions to better the squad. That would definitely hurt the 36-year-old’s chances of ending his career with one last Championship run.

On the other hand, LeBron’s foreboding pressure on the Lakers’ front office has kept the team much more competitive. The difference is quite apparent in the two teams’ records.

The Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record as the Warriors struggle to maintain a .500 record in the 11th spot.