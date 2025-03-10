“Does That Mean Jayson Tatum?”: Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Hilariously Doesn’t Know Who Justin Timberlake Is

Jayson Tatum is one of the biggest stars in the NBA today, but even he probably didn’t expect to be mistaken for a pop icon. On a recent episode of her reality TV series, Kim Kardashian was discussing fashion. She casually mentioned, “You can go full on JT,” referring to Justin Timberlake’s all-denim look.

Advertisement

While most would’ve guessed she was talking about Timberlake, especially within the given context, her statement didn’t ring that bell for her son, Saint. The hilarious mix-up quickly became a viral moment, proving that in Saint’s world, the Celtics superstar reigns supreme over the former *NSYNC member.

Kim was surprised to find out that her son had no idea who Timberlake was. Even though Timberlake’s prime was in the late 90s and the 2000s, he is still a very popular person. Unfortunately, he just doesn’t hold the same place in Saint’s world.

As soon as Kim finished her sentence, Saint asked, “Does that mean Jayson Tatum or what?” As popular as Timberlake is, for today’s kids, JT means Jayson Tatum. The “Prince of Pop” might have to make amends to his initials by introducing his middle name into the mix because “JT” doesn’t belong to him anymore.

Saint West confirming Jayson Tatum has officially claimed the initials “JT” from Justin Timberlake with the younger generation pic.twitter.com/Qr7EDNvKCY — k (@anontatum) March 10, 2025

While this was an innocent yet hilarious moment shared between mother and son, it speaks to a bigger topic that’s regularly being discussed around the league. Tatum’s popularity, especially among the kids, makes him one of the prime candidates to be the ‘face of the league.’

Unlike Anthony Edwards, Tatum actually wants the mantle and has made that clear with his words.

Jayson Tatum has the CV to be the face of the NBA

During an interview with The Athletic in February 2024, he said, “I feel like it’s mine to take. I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I’m in that shortlist for sure.” Since then, he has won a championship and a gold medal and is in the race for the MVP title this season.

He has no controversy in his off-court life, is talented, young, and influential, and has 2 Olympic gold medals. He became an NBA Champion last year, too, and right now, he seems to be the best person to represent the league.

Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, and more have vouched for JT to be pushed for the coveted, unofficial title. On an episode of Gil’s Arena, Swaggy P said, “Tatum is the face of the league.” His statement was backed by Gil.

Agent Zero broke down what makes a player the face of the league. Gil believes that in the modern day, the most hated players are the ones who represent the league the best. He referred to LeBron James as the prime example of the same. “When LeBron leaves, who is the most hated? Who’s next in line to be the most hated player? Jayson Tatum,” Arenas concluded.

While Jayson Tatum continues to prove his talent and claim for the ‘face of the league’ are not unfounded, it’s his off-court popularity that may play a huge part in his bid to be the NBA’s franchise player. All he needs is for Saint West to confuse him for Justin Timberlake a few more times, and he might have this wrapped up pretty easily.