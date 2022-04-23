“Chris Paul is worth every penny of his contract!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Phoenix Suns star for an absurd statline through 3 games vs New Orleans Pelicans

Chris Paul is doing some humongous things with the Phoenix Suns. His latest achievements have earned him a ton of plaudits from NBA fans.

While he’s now onto his 17th season playing in the NBA, the Point God is thirsting for one grasp of the Larry O’Brien trophy. While his days of pursuing the Maurice Podoloff trophy might be long gone, he’s going to stay focused on the chip.

CP3 demonstrates his work ethic with every single motion he does on a basketball court. This guy may never have seen the phrase ‘Back Down’ in his lifetime. Through decades of perseverance, he’s been a smooth operator on NBA courts.

Waking up and burning the 4 AM oil is routine for this man. He does this and more in the offseason when his skill-building takes precedence over everything else.

Also Read – “Shaquille O’Neal was 400 pounds of muscle”: How Kenny Smith describes the Lakers legend’s peak play for the Lakers

When a great guy puts in unseen hours like this, it tends to pay off in the long run. CP3 is now reaping the benefits of that incredible work ethic.

NBA Twitter lauds the Phoenix Suns star for an absurd statline vs New Orleans Pelicans

Through 3 playoff games against the 8th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, the Suns are grinding it out. They earned a hard-fought 114-111 triumph over Brandon Ingram and co, who’ve been testing the top-seeded Phoenix Suns out.

There is no guarantee that the series will end up in their favor. But the Point God is at it, like it’s an everyday thing for him. He’s already earned regard as one of the greatest pure point guards to step on an NBA court. He’s redefining continued excellence at the current moment.

This StatMuse tweet has served up a ton of warm regards for the big man.

CP3 this playoffs: 38 assists

2 turnovers pic.twitter.com/Rmw0a9WOGw — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 23, 2022

Also Read – “Chris Paul is almost as old as LeBron James, who’s no longer capable of closing like this”: The internet reacts to the 37-year-old superstar’s midrange wizardry as the Suns take a 2-1 lead

Hating Cp3 is corny af! https://t.co/Um86XZTmcA — Mo Mohamed (@SadikMcLovin) April 23, 2022

Westbrook would NEVER do this https://t.co/wnKKHxqUrg — RI (@0309_18) April 23, 2022

Worth every penny of his contract ⚡️🏀 https://t.co/y6ynGUaScB — Richard Aller (@RichardAller2) April 23, 2022

As NBA fans, we hope that the Point God really starts getting his due of credit for how much he’s changed the system around Phoenix.