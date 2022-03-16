“If Tyler keeps being 6MOTY, Jimmy Butler keeps being MVP, and I keep being DPOY, we have no ceiling”: Bam Adebayo believes the Heat could be the best team until the end of the regular season

According to Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat have the firepower they require to be the best team in the league until the end of the regular season.

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season. With the increase in production from Tyler Herro, the addition of Kyle Lowry to a Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo-led, the Heat is a contender to make a legit shot at winning the 2022 NBA title.

With a 46-24 record, Erik Spoelstra’s boys are sitting comfortably at the top-most position of the East, 2.5 games ahead of the 2nd seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday night, Miami grabbed the 7th win of their last 10 clashes after defeating the Pistons 105-98 at the FTX Arena. Once again, it was Tyler Herro who was all guns blazing right from the moment he set foot on the hardwood. Coming off the bench, the 6MOTY frontrunner went on to score 29 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and recorded 4 assists in 34 minutes of action.

“We are all clicking and playing together and having fun”: Bam Adebayo

After the game, Bam was asked about his opinions on how well the team could be “until the end of the regular season”. Adebayo gave a rather amusing answer:

“If Kyle keeps playing a floor general, Tyler keeps being 6th Man of the Year, Jimmy keeps being JIM-MVP, and I keep being DPOY, this team has no ceiling. In my opinion. We can be one of the best teams in this league. We are all clicking, we’re all connected and we’re all playing together and having fun.”

Clearly, Adebayo has a lot of confidence in his teammates. And why shouldn’t he? They have been performing like champions all season long and have been playing some elite level of basketball.

The entire league knows what this squad is capable of and will have to prepare to face the wrath of the Miami Heat.