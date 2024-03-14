Domantas Sabonis Stats vs Lakers: Taking a Close Look at Kings Star’s Performance Against LeBron James and Co.

Domantas Sabonis has been one of the driving forces for the Sacramento Kings since the 2022-23 season. Averaging 20.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, Sabonis’ prowess can be gauged from him leading the league in rebounds and ranking fifth in assists per game. The Lithuanian star is a crucial player for pushing the pace of his team on the floor and has lived up to his role as a centerpiece for the Kings this season. For a team that has consistently made it to the postseason, Sabonis does serve as an essential asset to contend for the playoffs and in the postseason.

The Kings are about to face the Lakers for the fourth time this season tonight. According to StatMuse, the Lithuanian center has consistently performed against the Lakeshow, averaging 16.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 58.9% from the floor. Furthermore, in his career, the Lithuanian center has gotten three triple-doubles, 12 double-doubles, and one 20+ point game versus the Lakers.

Sabonis has played 16 games against the Lakers in his NBA career, three from his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In OKC, he averaged a meager 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. His best box score as a Thunder against the Lakers is 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in two separate games.

During his time with the Indiana Pacers, Sabonis significantly improved his stats against the Lakers while featuring in 7 games against the team. He considerably improved to average 18.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists against LA in this team. The Lithuanian recorded a high of 26 points and 10 assists in two separate games and 10 rebounds on two occasions wearing the Pacers uniform.

Sabonis joined the Sacramento Kings last season after the Pacers traded him along with Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson. In his six games in the Kings’ uniform, Sabonis has been averaging 19.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists versus the Lakeshow.

His career bests against the Lakers for the Kings are 29 points and 21 rebounds in two different games and 12 assists on two separate occasions. Sabonis has maintained a clear edge against the Lakers throughout his career, improving significantly from a lackluster start since his early days at the OKC in the league.

Domantas Sabonis maintains a clear edge against the Lakers

Domantas Sabonis has clearly maintained a solid record of winning against the Lakers. Sabonis has won 10 out of the 16 games against Los Angeles in his career, clearly having a cutting edge against LeBron James and co. During his time with the Thunder, Sabonis had a 2-1 record against LA despite scoring lackluster averages against the team.

Sabonis significantly improved in wearing a Pacers uniform on his average while facing the Lakeshow. However, he only won 3 of his seven games with the team, giving the Lakers a lead against him during that time. Wearing the Kings uniform has perhaps best suited the Lithuanian, given he recorded an impeccable 5-1 record against the Lakeshow with Sacramento.

Sabonis and the Kings have faced the Lakers thrice this season and remained victorious in all three matchups. Undoubtedly, the Kings would be looking to make a sweep against their Conference rivals this season, with the two California giants due to face each other at the Golden 1 Center for tonight’s game.