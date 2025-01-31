Danny Green Names Top-3 All-Star Snubs in the West, Coincides With Charles Barkley’s Pick

It seems that every time an All-Star team is announced, fans end up spending more time arguing over who got snubbed than talking about who made the cut. Now that the NBA has released its full All-Star rosters, it’s happening again, especially in the Western Conference, where some notable names got left off. Danny Green joined the Run It Back podcast today to talk about who deserved a spot.

Green said that everyone who made the team deserves their spot. He added that he was especially happy for players who made the team for the first time, but that there were some others that he would have liked to see make the cut, too.

“I thought Sabonis’ numbers were kinda crazy this year. Norman Powell had a great case, with [the Clippers] being in the top-6 for most of the year without Kawhi.”

"Sacramento's tenth in the West. I would've liked to see one of those guys, De'Aaron Fox or Sabonis, slide in (the All-Star Game). And it would've been a great year for Norm Powell."@DGreen_14 shares his biggest NBA ASG snub. WE'RE LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/CfAwAvgFYZ pic.twitter.com/zzc3GhVuZL — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 31, 2025

He went on to say that Sabonis’ teammate De’Aaron Fox was also someone he would have liked to see make the team.

Green’s choice of Norm Powell echoes Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, who said on Inside the NBA that the shooting guard should have been rewarded for his career year. The 10-year vet has helped drag the Clippers, who most experts predicted to finish no better than the middle of the pack in the West, to a 27-20 record with his 24 points per game and 43.5 percent three-point shooting.

There’s no pleasing everyone when it comes to the NBA All-Star Game

Green is absolutely right that Sabonis, Powell, and Fox have all had excellent seasons that are deserving of recognition, but what he said highlights the basic problem when discussing snubs. Who do you cut to make room for these guys? As Green himself said, everyone that’s already on the team deserves their spot.

The reality is that there’s more talent right now in the NBA than there ever has been before, but there are still only 24 All-Stars each year.

Really great players are going to be left off the list every year and that’s before even taking into account that the crunch would be even worse if guys like Luka Doncic, Paolo Banchero, and Chet Holmgren hadn’t missed missed significant time with injuries.

It’s a good problem to have for the NBA, because it means the league has an abundance of stars and each year’s All-Star reveal always gets people talking.