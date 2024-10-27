Kings Announcers Poke Fun At Lakers Raining Down Streamers Following Their Win, Take ‘Shots’ At Anthony Davis

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continued to dazzle their fans with a third straight victory after pulling off a 131-127 win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. As the final buzzer sounded, it was a sight to behold as streamers started to rain in the Crypto.com Arena. But the Lakers’ joy was the Kings’ misery.

As NBC Sports California’s official broadcast flashed the final score, Kings play-by-play announcer Mark Jones didn’t mince his words while mocking the wave of streamers falling around him. He found celebrations absurd.

Jones quipped that the Lakers are celebrating as if the LA Dodgers won the ongoing MLB World Series against the Yankees. He said, “They got the streamers coming down like the Dodgers just won the pennant”

Then Kings’ color announcer Kayte Christensen also took shots at the Lakers for acting like they won Game 7 of a playoff series. Christensen said, “What is this, Game 7?”

However, Jones didn’t stop there. He pointed out how Anthony Davis finally won a game against Domantas Sabonis for the first time in his career. Before Saturday’s win, AD had a 0-10 record against Sabonis. Jones, egged on by the streamers, went on to take a dig at the Lakers forward,

“You gotta understand this is Anthony Davis’ first win against Domantas Sabonis.”

Lol Kings announcers on the streamers coming down after the Lakers winpic.twitter.com/wI08p3XzJL — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 27, 2024

It is likely the Kings announcers were motivated to go after the Lakers over their team’s 0-2 start, while their Californian rivals, Lakers, got off to a hot 3-0 start. The streamers were likely seen as an insult to injury.

But contrary to the Kings’ announcers’ perception, the Hollywood-based franchise has been known to do this after every win. As per Lakers writer Nicole Ganglani, it is a tradition for the Lakers to release the streamers after every win. In fact, they did the same after besting the Suns on Friday.

Unlike Jones and Christensen, AD and Sabonis seemed to harbor no such feelings after the game. The duo held each other in a long embrace as the buzzer sounded, which indicates mutual respect between the two.

At any rate, Davis has been in MVP form with three straight 30+ points performances. Rookie Head Coach JJ Redick has brought tremendous electricity to the squad which was missing in the previous seasons. After four painful seasons and horrid season starts, Lakers fans are getting to enjoy early season victories.