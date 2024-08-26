Domantas Sabonis Surprised the Kings Did Not Lose Key Player to Rival Teams

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) celebrates after the Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings had a disappointing end to the 2023-24 season as they fell short of making it to the Playoffs. The team badly missed Malik Monk during the tail end of the Regular Season, who was out due to an MCL sprain and even missed both of the Kings’ Play-in games. In July, Monk inked a four-year, $78 million deal to return to the franchise.

Advertisement

However, even his teammate Domantas Sabonis didn’t think it would happen.

During a media interaction in his youth camp, the Lithuanian-American revealed that he didn’t expect Monk to re-sign with the Kings. Based on his interactions with Monk throughout the 2023-24 campaign, Sabonis thought the high-scoring guard would leave for a different squad. The forward expressed his jubilation about Monk’s decision.



“I was actually very surprised [Monk re-signed]. I was talking to him a lot during the year, & I thought we really lost him. But I’m happy he stayed, I think it is the best decision for both him and us,” Sabonis told reporters.

Then Sabonis quipped that the 26-year-old only stayed with the franchise because he couldn’t leave him. However, on a more serious note, the veteran forward also emphasized Monk’s crucial role in aiding Sacramento’ recent resurgence.

“I just think he didn’t wanna leave me, that’s the main thing. [laughing] But I am happy he is here, he is one of the most important players on our team. Having him on and off the court has helped us a lot in last few years,” he added.

Monk has certainly been a huge factor for the Kings since his arrival before the 2022-23 season. His versatile scoring off the bench has been a huge difference-maker.

When the Kings broke their 16-year playoff drought in 2023, the guard often made big plays down the stretch. His pairing with De’Aaron Fox has been lethal in closeout situations.

Monk has improved significantly since he has been in Sacramento, especially as a playmaker. He tallied fewer than 3 assists per game during his first five seasons, but with the Kings, he took his count to 5.1 last season. Apart from that, the guard also scored 15.4 points per game last season, a career-high number.

His growth has been essential for the squad and they don’t look the same without him.

He missed the last nine regular season games during the 2023-24 campaign and also didn’t feature in the two Play-in games. The Kings lost six out of the 10 games in that window, effectively ending their season.

Thus, Monk has been a much-needed scoring punch in the Sixth Man Role for the squad. If he shows further growth during the upcoming 2024-25 season, then the Kings maybe able to make the playoffs in the deep Western Conference.