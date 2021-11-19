“Dominique Wilkins should’ve been on the Dream Team over Christian Laettner”: Scottie Pippen believes Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and co erred in selecting the college talent for the Barcelona Olympics

Scottie Pippen believes that Dominique Wilkins should have been in the 1992 Dream Team instead of the college player Christian Laettner.

The Human Highlight Reel was famous for his in-game dunks. Dominique Wilkins averaged 24.8 pts and 6.7 rebs in his career. He was a 9-time All-Star and 4-time All-NBA second team.

He also led the league in scoring in 1986 averaging 30.3 pts that season. Dominique Wilkins made the All NBA first team that year. Recently he was named in the 75th NBA Anniversary List.

When the Dream Team squad was announced, everyone in the media was talking about Isiah Thomas‘ snub. Pippen confirmed in his book about the rumor that many players would have left the team if the Bodboy Isiah was selected.

Scottie Pippen says Dominique Wilkins, The Human Highlight Reel, was snubbed

Scottie Pippen was one of the 12 players who were selected to represent USA Basketball in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. It was called the Dream Team, since never before such an iconic roster was created in Sports history.

11 players from that team are in the Hall Of Fame and also on the 75th NBA Anniversary List. Christian Laettner was a college player at that time but was selected by the committee in memory of sending amateur players before that.

Scottie Pippen was not with the committee on this. In his book, “Unguarded”, he wrote, ” I agreed with each pick except Laettner”.

Scottie Pippen: Dominique Wilkins should have been on Dream Team https://t.co/j2rFGU7qfZ pic.twitter.com/di3rv4EXHn — NBC OlympicTalk (@NBCOlympicTalk) November 15, 2021

The 6 times NBA champion added ” I didn’t think he would fit in, and I was right. The committee should have chosen another NBA player, and plenty was worthy. My preference was Dominique Wilkins.”

Scottie Pippen has been saying a lot of controversial stuff in the media to sell his new book. But this one is certainly one of the least controversial ones.