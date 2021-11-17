“I don’t agree with anything Isiah Thomas says; don’t even agree with anything he ever did”: Scottie Pippen once roasted the Pistons legend for claiming LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan

There was a time when Isiah Thomas would take shots at his former rival Michael Jordan, and MJ’s dearest Scottie Pippen would rush to his defense.

Isiah has always seemed to have had a case of sour grapes when it comes to Michael. He was always effusive in his praise for MJ during their playing days, but his tune changed after retirement.

From going on the Arsenio Hall show to praise MJ, Isiah went to diminishing his achievements in the NBA. It’s a schtick that he’s stuck with in the decades since. Isiah Thomas also has a great platform to push this narrative – he runs NBA TV, after all.

There was a discussion on an episode of Open Court in which Isiah stated how he feels about the GOAT debate. The Pistons legend said, right off the bat, that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar should be the uncontested GOAT.

After Kareem, Isiah said he believes Michael Jordan and LeBron James are in the tier below. And Isiah further went on to say – back in 2017 – that LeBron has already shaded His Airness.

Also Read – Michael Jordan can say he didn’t want me on the ‘Dream Team’ but Scottie Pippen can’t say nothing! When Isiah Thomas talked about his distaste for the Bulls legend.

Scottie Pippen roasted Isiah Thomas for claiming LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan

This was during a time when Scottie Pippen would back Michael Jordan to the hilt. Scottie was a regular guest on The Jump at the time. When Isiah’s clip was played to Pippen, his reaction was priceless.

Forgot I had this clip. This makes everything Scottie Pippen saying now look even crazier. pic.twitter.com/Iah9wMDKcb — Wunderkind (@Carnage45__) November 11, 2021

Also Read – Scottie Pippen was unwilling to speak to Isiah Thomas when the latter tried reaching out to him! The Bulls veteran has no plans of calling it truce with Zeke.

“I don’t ever agree with anything Isiah Thomas says – I don’t even agree with anything he did. You know what? I find that comment there just hating. I’ve never seen this guy embrace or thank Michael Jordan for what he’s done for the game. For the league, and for all the kids.”

“Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever put on shoes and ever play in our game. No doubt about it. I’m always asked questions about LeBron, trying to compare him to MJ. I’ve tried to make the best of it, but really, the comparison shouldn’t ever be made.”

So there you have it – 3 guys who don’t see eye to eye today. But my feeling is that Scottie isn’t going to have MJ’s back for much longer. Especially since the release of The Last Dance and his memoir Unguarded.