Donovan Mitchell Admits LeBron James Team-Up in Cleveland Would Be “Special,” but Is Focused on Championship Goal

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Donovan Mitchell (L), LeBron James (R)

Even in his 23rd NBA season, LeBron James cannot escape the limelight, and this year his future is under more scrutiny than ever. Will he stay with the Lakers? Will he retire and call time on one of the greatest careers ever? Or will he bamboozle the NBA community by returning home to chase one last championship, one last time?

The idea of James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers is enticing for Donovan Mitchell, the man running the show in the franchise today. But he doesn’t want to make that the center of discussion either, especially with the Cavs eyeing something special this season itself.

Their season has not gone according to plan. They finished #1 in the East last season, and after a shock exit in the second round, they were looking to go at it again. But it’s not been smooth sailing, and they’re only 4th with a 34-21 record after a topsy turvy few months. Mitchell wants to work on that and improve instead of focusing on a spectacular James return.

“As a Bron fan, teaming up would be special,” Mitchell admitted. “But that’s not something that’s in my control, you know.” 

Mitchell summed up his professionalism with this statement. Of course, all players dream of teaming up with their heroes and idols. But not everyone can, and the only thing they can and should do is keep their head down and win for the team they’re repping.

“At the end of the day, my big focus right now is trying to get the championship and whatever happens, it happens. It’s not up to me… that’s not my focus,” he added, insisting that the never-ending reports about James’ future will always keep coming.

What matters to Cleveland right now is winning the ring. They’ve placed a lot of hopes on this season, and the arrival of James Harden earlier this month is a clear signal they’re in win-now mode.

James has not confirmed any plans for the 2026/27 season, but if one had to guess, it appears he may be ready to hang it up. Not because he is no longer playing well, but because he may simply be tired. The Lakers icon has appeared unenthusiastic when asked about his future and has dropped ominous hints about “doing it too long.”

Is a LeBron James farewell tour on the cards? Or will James suddenly drop the hammer and break hearts?

