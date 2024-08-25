“Can’t Guard That”: Caitlin Clark Left Starstruck by Napheesa Collier During 31-Point Night

It’s common these days for Caitlin Clark to impress this crowd, but Clark was caught off guard last night when the Fever took on the Minnesota Lynx, and Napheesa Collier decided to drop a 31-point game on their head.

This was the first time Clark got a taste of what Napheesa can do on the court. Even though the Fever and the Lynx had already met prior to this game earlier in the season, Collier did not suit up for Minnesota back then.

During the post-game presser, CC was asked to give her views on what went wrong in tonight’s loss (80-90). And the Fever rookie couldn’t help but give Collier her flowers.

“I mean, she is the staple of her team. She does so much for her team. A few times she made some shots and it caught myself like, ‘Damn, can’t guard that.’ And I don’t really do that often.”

Caitlin Clark is now pushing the Napheesa Collier MVP agenda?

That’s my rookie. Keep up the good work.pic.twitter.com/HObkiLwtB7 — The Caitlin Clark Effect (@No1WBBfan) August 25, 2024

Clark poured in 23 points, was accompanied by Kelsey Mitchell’s 21 but was unable to get over the Collier hump. The Golden Goose further highlighted a few of her plays while also taking into consideration how her own teammates, Aliyah Boston specifically, gave their best on defense.

CC admitted that her team, herself included could’ve done a better job at certain points and aspects of the game. But it did not take away from Collier’s phenomenal performance against the Fever.

And despite being on the opposing team, CC displayed the highest level of sportsmanship, appreciating Collier and even talking about the fans who honored the team’s legend, Maya Moore.