“I’m the bad guy in the sports world”: Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest assessment of NBA fans as he releases the trailer of his upcoming documentary Passion Play

In his latest documentary titled Passion Play, Russell Westbrook talks about being the bad guy in the sporting world. The former MVP is one of the most polarizing stars of the current generation.

Westbrook is looking to capture the Larry O’Brien trophy this year as a newly signed Laker. The NBA championship is the only thing missing from the 2x scoring champions Hall of Fame resume. Thus teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis gives him the ideal opportunity to clinch the title.

Over the years, Russ has developed an image of being one of the most polarizing superstars in the league. His signing with the Lakers is being viewed as a bust by many in the league. Westbrook is a statistic magician known for his hustle and playing his heart out.

However, his critics have always argued about him being the toughest player to play with. The former MVP has been accused of putting up empty statistics owing to his poor playoff runs.

Russell Westbrook’s documentary is set to premiere on 15th October 2021.

As Russ enters his 14th season in the league, he is planning to release a documentary. The show gives us a detailed insight into Westbrook’s journey in the NBA. It also talks about Westbrook being the villain in the league and the several misconceptions about him.

Love him or hate him, he is unapologetically Russell Westbrook.@russwest44 is ready to tell in #PassionPlay doc premiering 10/15 on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/rVRjOk7uii — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) September 29, 2021

“In the sports world, I am the bad guy. People don’t really understand who I am,” Westbrook says in the trailer. “Because there’s really nobody to compare [me to]. I’m Russell.”

The former MVP surpassed Oscar Robertson as the all-time leader in triple-doubles last season. However, his achievement was overlooked by many, accusing him of being a solo act. Popular analysts such as Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless often bring out his poor post-season record to back their criticism.

The 9x All-Star being placed behind Ben Simmons in ESPN’s top 100 NBA players ranking is evidence. Despite being crowned the all-time leader in triple-doubles last season, Westbrook is ranked below Simmons.

Westbrook has a combined total of 9 All-NBA selections. A former MVP and a 2x scoring champion, Russ is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Though he is one of the most unapologetic players in the league when it comes to people commenting on him, he wants to give his fans a look into his real self with his documentary.