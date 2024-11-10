“Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Need to Average 30”: Gilbert Arenas Discusses Why Cavs’ Success Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone

Before the season commenced, not many would’ve had the Cavaliers as one of the top teams in the East on their bingo cards, let alone as the best in the entire league with an 11-0 record. However, that is where they find themselves without even having an MVP-caliber player, which Gilbert Arenas believes is a blessing.

Advertisement

On the Gil’s Arena podcast, the retired guard lauded the Cavaliers for building a roster capable of playing at a high level without needing a superstar leading the charge and gave props to guard Donovan Mitchell for buying into the team’s philosophy and not letting his ego take over. He said,

He’s doing enough to be dominant, but he’s also understanding that he doesn’t need to average 30 because he has guys capable of putting the ball in the basket.”

Arenas claimed that Cleveland’s current core, which has been together for a while, has always had the talent to be exceptional but had been flying under the radar until they finally put it together this season. He added,

“No one even pays attention to Jarret Allen, the man average a double-double for I don’t know how long. He literally averages 15-12. And then you have Mobley, who’s playing well, right? So they have a really really good starting 5. No one should be surprised that they’re playing this well.”

Donovan Mitchell is going off in Cleveland with Garland and company 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WxAVmaOPla — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 9, 2024

Arenas’ take is spot on. The Cavaliers’ front office has shown an uncharacteristic amount of competence when it comes to constructing the squad. They did not give up on Evan Mobley, despite him failing to live up to his billing since being drafted in 2021. They stuck with him and are finally enjoying the fruits of their patience.

They reportedly turned down multiple offers for Darius Garland, despite his steep decline in form over the past two years. Mitchell and Allen have also been linked with moves away from the franchise, but they put their faith in the duo and convinced them to sign extensions with the team in the offseason. They’ve surrounded their starting lineup with stellar role players.

Players like Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and Ty Jerome have been vital this season and helped the Cavaliers start the year 11-0.

The Cavs have finally found their formula

Despite winning 48 games last season, Cleveland parted way with head coach JB Bickerstaff and hired Kenny Atkinson, a move that was highly scrutinized at the time. However, the criticism seems silly in hindsight. The former Warriors assistant coach has completely transformed the team without even tinkering much with the roster.

They lead the league in offensive efficiency with 122.7 points per 100 possessions. Their defense ranks eighth and their success on that end is predicated on forcing turnovers, protecting the rim, and rebounding well.

Their penchant for keeping the ball moving until one of their players has a terrific look at the rim has been exemplary. Cleveland ranks 17th in the league in three-point attempts per game but when they shoot, they hit at a higher rate than any team in the league. Their 42.2% conversion rate from beyond the arc is the best in the NBA.

As Arenas mentioned, the team’s selflessness has brought the best out of four stars on the offensive end. Mitchell leads the team in scoring but only averages 22.5 points. Garland is second with 20.5, Mobley is next with 17.9 and Allen, the defensive stalwart, has been consistent on offense and is averaging 13.9 points per game.

It’s still early in the season and the Cavaliers could suffer a dip in form that sees them plummet in the standings. However, their 11-0 start to the campaign is no fluke. They play terrific complimentary basketball and their success isn’t solely reliant on a player or two popping off.

They have a strong roster with talented players, and they have all bought into their coach’s philosophy, which has helped them become only the 12th team in NBA history to start the year 11-0. As long as they don’t abandon what has been working for them, expect the Cavaliers to be among the top teams in the East at the end of the season.