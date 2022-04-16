Basketball

“Donovan Mitchell passes Allen Iverson for the most 30pt halves in playoffs”: Jazz star channelized his inner Michael Jordan to secure win over the Mavericks

"Donovan Mitchell passes Allen Iverson for the most 30pt halves in playoffs": Jazz star channelized his inner Michael Jordan to secure win over the Mavericks
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
Dana White reveals how Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey got in his face.
Next Article
Khamzat Chimaev stole energy drinks from UFC PI, according to Darren Till.
NBA Latest Post
"Rudy Gobert drops a Dennis Rodman statline!": 3-time DPOY sets record, grabs 17 rebounds while only taking 1 shot and playing stifling paint defense
“Rudy Gobert drops a Dennis Rodman statline!”: 3-time DPOY sets record, grabs 17 rebounds while only taking 1 shot and playing stifling paint defense

The NBA Playoffs have officially kicked off – Rudy Gobert created history in the first…