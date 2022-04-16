“Donovan Mitchell passes Allen Iverson for the most 30pt halves in playoffs”: Jazz star channelized his inner Michael Jordan to secure win over the Mavericks

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell leads the team to a Game 1 win on the road, takes down the Mavericks without Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Utah Jazz for Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. With Luka Doncic ruled out for the game, it seemed like the Jazz might have an easy win on their hands. However, that wasn’t the case.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson put on a good fight, as they tried their best to hold the Jazz off. The Mavs held the Jazz to just 18% shooting from the deep in the first half. However, the 2nd half was a different story.

After scoring just 2 points in the first half, Donovan Mitchell came out flaming hot in the 3rd quarter. He went for 19 of the 28 Jazz points in the 3rd, and finished with 30 points in the second half.

Donovan Mitchell had 30 points in the 2nd half today. pic.twitter.com/B73LALbkoz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2022

Also Read: “Royce O’Neale gamewinner? This sport is in the gutter”: NBA Twitter lauds Donovan Mitchell alongside the Utah Jazz swingman for sensational 2nd half efforts in their Game 1 win vs Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks

This was the 4th 30-point half for Spida, pushing him ahead of Allen Iverson for the most in the last 25 years.

Donovan Mitchell turned things around in the 2nd half, scoring 30 of his 32 points and leading the Jazz to a Game 1 win. It was his 4th 30-point half in the playoffs, passing Allen Iverson for the most by any player over the last 25 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/U4tYNr83QT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 16, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Donovan Mitchell and his flaming hot second half

The Utah Jazz saw that Luka Doncic wasn’t playing tonight, and realized they need to take advantage of the same. They outscored the Mavs 11 in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Mitchell had a huge role to play in the same.

NBA Twitter saw Spida’s performance, and couldn’t help but react to the same.

Donovan Mitchell in the third quarter pic.twitter.com/zkTQ3AMed2 — Avery Feyrer (@CoffeeBlack_910) April 16, 2022

Spida really on that Trae Young beat 🥵🥵 https://t.co/3ApDvlfaKP — DubNation(53-29) (@dubs3000) April 16, 2022

Donovan Mitchell in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/YfpkKGT0Wq — br_betting (@br_betting) April 16, 2022

Donovan Mitchell Mitchell in the

in the first half: 3rd quarter: 2 points 19 points

1-of-9 FG 7-of-13 FG pic.twitter.com/gGzN59hdjC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2022

Rudy gotta get traded big time https://t.co/T1DoQKWepN — David Santiago Jr (@itsdave248) April 16, 2022

Also Read: “John Stockton is head and shoulders above everybody else!”: Utah Jazz’s retired No.12 led the league in assists for 9 consecutive seasons

With Luka Doncic expected to return in Game 2, the true challenge is about to begin for the Jazz soon.