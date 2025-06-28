“Everybody Wants to Sacrifice Until It’s Their Turn”: Donovan Mitchell on Cavs Evolving En-Route to 64-Win Season

May 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell has been a star since he set foot in the NBA, but the 28-year-old has learned that it takes much more than mere talent to win in the league.

During his time with the Utah Jazz, Spida was the centerpiece of the offense with the freedom to shoot at will due to the team’s limited scoring options. But things are different with the Cleveland Cavaliers. No longer the sole offensive threat, Mitchell has had to adjust to a more balanced team dynamic.

With the Cavs, D-Mitch has learned firsthand the importance of individual sacrifice. His best campaign with Cleveland so far was his first in 2022-2023. He averaged a career-high 28.3 points per game and was even mentioned as an MVP candidate, leading the Cavs to 51 wins and the franchise’s first postseason appearance without LeBron James in over two decades.

After many years in the Eastern Conference’s cellar following James’ second departure, Cleveland hoped for a bounce-back campaign. Over time, Mitchell has learned that trusting his teammates to shoulder the load leads to even more team success. After two seasons, Spida’s scoring numbers are down, but the Cavs won the East with a dominant 64-18 record.

Mitchell’s team is better, but it came at a personal price. He discussed the hardships that come with sacrificing while sitting down with Taylor Rooks. “Everybody wants to sacrifice until it’s their turn,” the six-time All-Star admitted. “I think that’s the one thing I learned. And it’s like, what are you willing to do to win?”

Considering the Cavs surprising oust from their second-round series with the Indiana Pacers, it’s hard to view Cleveland’s season as a success. But the improvements from Mitchell’s teammates cannot be denied. Evan Mobley transformed into a bona fide two-way star, winning Defensive Player of the Year, while Darius Garland returned to All-Star form.

Cleveland also had another impactful season from Jarrett Allen, who once again lead the NBA in field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert, Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome, and midseason addition De’Andre Hunter all made key contributions from the bench. The Cavs simply had a stronger roster this year.

As a result, Mitchell didn’t have to do as much, but that reduced usage wasn’t easy for him to swallow. “I think there’s growing pains in that. This was a growing pain, you know, losing the way we did,” he said of his recent season. “But looking at the season as a whole, there was a lot of progression.”

This season certainly didn’t end the way the Cavs had hoped after entering the playoffs with championship expectations. But now, with the East shaken by injury, the team is once again presented with the perfect opportunity to make the NBA Finals.

Though Cleveland will have to learn from their downfalls this postseason, it’s clear they were doing something right in the regular season. If Mitchell and the Cavs can continue to grow together and mend their previous mistakes, their sacrifices could be rewarded next season.