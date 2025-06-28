Donovan Mitchell Reveals the Crucial Role Evan Mobley Played in Re-Signing With the Cavaliers

Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

NBA playoffs aside, the surprise of the 2024-25 season was the Cleveland Cavaliers. They went from a middle-of-the-pack playoff team in 2024 to the best team in the East, record-wise. One of the main reasons was the emergence of Evan Mobley. Not only did he impact the team’s success on the court, but he also had a huge influence off of it.

The past few seasons have been the most successful years in the Cavaliers’ history outside of the LeBron James era. The nucleus of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Mobley has developed into one of the best cores in the league.

There wasn’t always certainty that this core would last. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Mitchell had the opportunity to test free agency. Instead, he signed a contract extension worth $150.3 million over three years. He saw the potential in what Cleveland was building, particularly with Evan Mobley as a player.

“The biggest reason I resigned was [Evan Mobley],” Mitchell said in an interview with Taylor Rooks. “Seeing what he did in the Boston series, especially when I was out.”

Mitchell has never questioned Mobley’s defensive abilities. The entire team knew that he was one of the league’s best defenders. The next step in his progression came on the offensive end of the court. He provided glimpses of the player he could become during Cleveland’s semifinals series against the Boston Celtics in 2024.

Mobley averaged 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game against the Celtics. In Game 5, he exploded for 33 points despite it coming in a losing effort. Regardless, he provided enough for Mitchell and the Cavaliers to understand they had the chance to do something special.

“I think a lot of that is just aggression,” Mitchell said. “He has shown it, but now it’s all 82 plus 16 wins.” Mobley’s performance last season hinted that he is well on his way to adding consistency to his offensive performance.

Mobley officially had his breakout season in 2024-2025, averaging a career-high 18.5 points en route to earning an All-Star selection and an All-NBA Second Team nod. His defensive prowess gained recognition throughout the league and earned him the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Of course, Cleveland didn’t live up to expectations in the postseason. Their 64-18 record didn’t do much as they lost in five games to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

On the bright side, the Eastern Conference is wide open this upcoming season. Injuries to Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton open the door for Cleveland to win a championship. If Mobley continues to develop at the rate he has, they have a great chance to be the last team standing.