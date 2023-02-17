“Nobody will want to play LeBron James and Co in Playoffs”: Magic Johnson Gives Lakers Warning to the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers have got themselves two wins in three games, the latter of which came after incorporating three of its five recruits from last week, into the starting line-up. And already, Magic Johnson believes no team would want to see them in the Playoffs.

The Purple and Gold team has not had many convincing victories this season, and almost none against the team that matters. That came to an end on Wednesday as they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-102 in LA.

It was a complete team performance that not just saw Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and D’Angelo Russell put up at least 21 points and 5 assists each but also the team coming out on top on defense.

That is what is exciting for the Lakers’ legend and gives him the idea that this would be scary come the postseason.

Magic Johnson thinks teams would want to avoid the Lakers

The 5x NBA Champion and one of the greatest Lakers players of all time, Magic Johnson, sent out a Tweet Thursday night which would not sit well with anyone but the fans of the team.

To get into the Playoffs the Lakers have to go into a winning streak. If they get in, nobody will want to play them in the Playoffs. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 16, 2023

However good they might have become, it would be a tough ask for a 27-32 team to finish at the Top-6 of the tightly contested West, which became even stronger after the transfer deadline.

And if they would have to contest in the Play-in tournament, then there is no guarantee of them even making it to the playoffs, let alone scaring teams off.

There are far scarier teams in the West

After acquiring Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks might be the team that can provide the greatest one-punches in the league. They might not have the best squad to back their two sensational guards, but Luka Doncic and Co, if healthy, can defeat any team in a playoff series.

Although, there’s no beating the Suns if all of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton will be on the floor for the Playoffs. That is a team that nobody else in the NBA would want to face, except maybe for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

