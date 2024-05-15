Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Report Proves to Be Worrisome as Cavs Head to Boston for Game 5

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks to the locker room late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. However, after trailing by a 1-3 deficit, odds are stacked against them in the upcoming TD Garden clash. Donovan Mitchell‘s absence in the last game hurt the Cavs almost killing their survival chances. Amidst the worries, Spidey’s chances to be on the court are still not great.

As per the latest injury report from the NBA, their talisman, Mitchell is dealing with a left calf strain, limiting his mobility due to stiffness and swelling in the back of his leg. As a result, the 5x All-Star has been listed as ‘Questionable’ for the clash.

After incurring the condition in Game 3 of the series, the 27-year-old was able to play through it. However, he prioritized his recovery in Game 4 by opting to sit out for the entirety of the clash.

This increased the worries of the Cavs supporters, who are well aware of the team’s inconsistencies without Mitchell. In the regular season, the franchise recorded an unconvincing 12-15 run in the absence of the New York-born.

Furthermore, the roster could not collectively make up for his 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game, as per StatMuse. Additionally, the roots of their concerns run a lot deeper than this.

The franchise is already without the services of Ty Jerome due to ankle surgery. Craig Porter Jr. has recovered from his lasting left ankle sprain but remains doubtful for the clash. On top of this, Caris LeVert incurred a fresh left knee bone bruise in Game 4, turning his status to questionable.

Further, question marks have started to surround the availability of Jarrett Allen. Since incurring a right rib contusion in late April, the 26-year-old has not stepped on an NBA floor. As per the latest report, he also remains questionable for Game 5.

Amidst this long list of internal problems, Spidey Mitchell is set to attempt his best to step up to the occasion given the importance of the upcoming game. After all, if they lose in Game 5, there is nothing else to play for in this campaign. But if they win, they can rewrite the storyline on their own, while giving themselves a chance.