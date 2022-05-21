“Michael Jordan had 917, Wilt Chamberlain had 867, and now Luka Doncic has 813 points”: The Mavs MVP becomes the 3rd player ever to score 800+ points through his first 25 career playoff games

With a 42-point performance, Luka Doncic joins elite company as he becomes only the 3rd player in history to record 800+ points through his first 25 career playoff games.

Despite trailing by as many as 22 points at one point of the contest, the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry’s 32-point outing, managed to grab a huge come-from-the-back 126-117 win. And in a losing effort, Luka Doncic had his own pretty solid version of the “Flu Game” tonight.

Playing 38:11 minutes, the Slovenian youngster went to torch GSW’s defense recording 42 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and a block.

The Mavericks‘ 3-time All-Star (813 points) also etched his name into the record books as he joins Michael Jordan (917) and Wilt Chamberlain (867) as only the third player in history to surpass the 800-point mark through the first 25 playoff games of his career.

Luka Doncic now has 800+ career postseason points (needed 29 entering today). He joins Michael Jordan (917) & Wilt Chamberlain (867) as the only players in NBA History with 800 points through their first 25 career playoff games pic.twitter.com/13scJgrVwP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2022

Luka Doncic ties Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise record for the most 40-point games in the postseason

At only 23-years-old, Luka has already recorded his 7th 40-point performance. With tonight’s 42-point game, Doncic ties Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise record for the most number of 40-point games in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic has tied Dirk Nowitzki for the most 40+ point games in Mavericks playoff history with 7. Doncic recorded his 7th 40+ point game tonight, in his 25th game. Nowitzki recorded his 7th 40+ point game in his 117th career playoff game. #dALLasIN | @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/Vfm4S3YzA3 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) May 21, 2022

The 6-foot-7 guard is also only one game away from tying LeBron James as the only player in league history to record 8 40-point games before turning 25-years-old.

Luka Doncic has his 7th career 40-point game in the playoffs, tying Dirk Nowitzki for most in Mavericks postseason history. Only LeBron James (8) has more 40-point playoff games before turning 25 than Doncic (7), who is only 23 years old pic.twitter.com/WLUQahUR2m — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2022

At the rate Luka’s game has been improving every year, that day isn’t far when we start adding his name to the GOAT conversation alongside MJ and LBJ.

Currently, Doncic will hope to lead Dallas to yet another comeback after being down 0-2 in the series. With the Mavericks knocking down a majority of their 3-pointers, and Luka playing like a demon, the next two games at the American Airlines Center should be an action-packed thriller.