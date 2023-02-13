“The Winning Team”: After Spotting LeBron James at Super Bowl LVII with wife Savannah, Fans Speculate LBJ’s Favorite Team

LeBron James and NFL have a bond that goes long back. The greatest basketball star of our era was also an exceptional football talent. He was so good that he was even offered contracts by the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. And though his love for basketball trumped in the end, his love for football hasn’t waned.

LeBron James still enjoys watching and following the NFL. In fact, he is one of those NBA stars who regularly attend the Super Bowl. So, naturally, Bron was also present at today’s game between the Philadephia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Watching LeBron and Savannah James in attendance, a lot of NBA fans were interested in knowing which team LeBron is following. Considering that James likes a few NFL teams, fans had some hilarious reactions.

Fans wonder which team LeBron James is supporting for Super Bowl LVII

LeBron is, in general, a Cleveland Browns fan. Growing up in Akron, it is only natural that Bron grew up following the Browns. However, on a few previous occasions. he has also shown his admiration for Dallas Cowboys, who he has also followed since his childhood. Moreover, currently an LA resident, James has also shown his support to the Rams in the past.

With James appreciating so many teams, it was naturally a little difficult for the fans to ascertain which team James was rooting for this time around. Amusingly, most fans predicted that LeBron James would declare his love for the winning team.

LeBron may be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles

Recently, LeBron James has shown support for the Eagles on a few occasions. With his recent admiration as proof, there is a high possibility that he is supporting them for the Super Bowl LVII. He is also fond of Jalen Hurts and has been vocal about Hurts’ impressive talents.

Yeah like they were saying. Anybody would look great at QB for the Eagles.. yeah ooook. HATERS MAN!! Jalen Hurts is SPECIAL. ’s — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 22, 2023

