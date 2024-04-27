“Don’t Break My Heart”: DJ Khaled Cannot Believe Stephen A Smith would Question Michael Jordan’s Greatness On The Golf Course

Michael Jordan earned his bread and butter by dominating the NBA for nearly 15 years. But, he also made a name for himself amongst the golf community for his skills on the course. Of course, the Chicago Bulls legend isn’t nearly as good a golfer as he was a basketball player, something that Stephen A Smith once shockingly used to question MJ’s greatness on the greens. Seemingly offended on MJ’s part by the question, DJ Khaled recently decided to burst the ESPN analyst’s bubble in his own hilarious way.

Stephen A Smith wanted to know just how good of a golfer Jordan is. As valid as this question may seem, DJ Khaled was taken aback. While promoting his charity golf tournament, the American record producer couldn’t stop raving about Jordan the golfer. The following is the incredibly amusing conversation they had, while on the show ‘First Take’ together.

Stephen A Smith: “I know he on the golf course but his game is on that level? Michael Jordan’s golf game is on that level? I know he says so. Is it true?” DJ Khaled: “Don’t do that, man. Don’t break my heart. Michael Jordan is the definition of unbelievable, incredible and the definition of greatness. Of course, his golf game is A-1.”

Undoubtedly, Jordan was a force to be reckoned with on the basketball hardwood, and the same is likely true. However, given the Grammy-winning producer’s reaction, there is likely quite a bit of exaggeration at play in his statement. So, perhaps his words should be taken with a grain of salt.

With that said, what did the actual pros of the sport think of the NBA icon’s game on the green?

Is Michael Jordan good at golf? PGA stars reveal

While it is difficult to trust DJ Khaled’s words, the stars of the PGA are a much more credible source regarding the golfing prowess of Michael Jordan.

Rory McIlroy, a four-time PGA major champion, explained how impressive it was for a 6ft 6” individual to have such a great touch [per Newsweek.com].

“What always surprises me is his touch, which for quite a big guy is quite impressive,” Rory McIlroy explained. “He has great hands. Inside of 6 feet, I’d take him against pretty much anyone.”

Keegan Bradley took things a step further and claimed that the NBA Hall-Of-Famer was just as good as the pros in certain facets of the game.

“I’d say from 30 yards and in – his chipping is as good as a lot of pros, I think.”

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth, who played with MJ at an amateur tournament in the early 1990s, were also all praises for him.

“He makes a nice smooth swing,” Mickelson said. “(MJ) hits it really nice, doesn’t miss many fairways,” Spieth admitted.

So, it’s settled. Michael Jordan is also a whiz on the golf course, (though, still not as great as the kind he was on the basketball court). And who knows? To prove he is just that good, the Chicago Bulls legend could also join DJ Khaled’s ‘We The Best Golf Classic’ taking place on June 12 and 13th, [dates per The Source].