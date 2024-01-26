“Don’t Bring Them Babies Around Till They’re 2”: ‘Grandpa’ Shaquille O’Neal Delves Into What He’d Be Like As A Grandfather

Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed a lesser-known side of his fun-loving character as an individual. The 4x champion delved into what he would be like as a grandfather, while humorously sharing advice for his children. The 51-year-old candidly revealed his thoughts on the matter in the latest episode of the DEAR FATHERS podcast show.



Reflecting on his suggestion for his children, Shaq mentioned, “I tell them, ‘Don’t bring them babies around till they are 2′”. Following that, the NBA legend shared the reasons behind his stance, shedding light on his inability to discipline the toddlers. “I’m gonna be the guy that’s gonna give them everything they want. Toys, ride around,” he thus added.

The 2000 MVP then admitted to consciously preparing for the occasion, stating, “Trying not to think about that a lot. I know it’s happening one day”. “I know I’m gonna be the coolest, youngest, flyest grandpa in the world,” the 15x All-Star further mentioned, displaying his entertaining nature. He recommended his children must only bring their kids around “when they’re walking”.

Shaq’s comments hint that has been thinking about the moment for quite some time. After all, five of six children have reached adulthood with his youngest one being on the verge of becoming one. So, the day of Shaq becoming a grandpa may not be as far-fetched as it seems right now. Thus, his mental preparation for the moment remains justified in this instance.

The unique relationship between Shaquille O’Neal and his children

Despite challenging fatherhood, Diesel has always found a way to help his children prosper in their lives. Throughout his time as a parent, he has provided all six of his children with equal opportunities on each occasion. Yet, in the podcast, he candidly highlighted a disparity when it came to showcasing affection to them.

The father of three sons and three daughters admitted loving his girls more than his boys. “My girls get more privileges than my guys. My guys understand that and they don’t question that,” he mentioned. The sports analyst further added, “Got lot more love for the girls than I do for the boys”.

It is safe to say his future generations are bound to carry forward the values of the O’Neal family. The focus on education and perseverance in life may remain intact while Shaq himself may take an active role in spoiling the upcoming members of the household.