“Don’t Care If We Lose 5 in a Row”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Optimistic Overview Following Cavaliers Loss

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks may have dropped their last two contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards, but considering where the team was earlier in the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t too concerned about a few defeats. The Bucks have righted the ship after a disastrous 2-8 start to the campaign. The two-time NBA MVP believes Milwaukee’s recent dominance in the NBA Cup will stick with them throughout the season.

“I don’t care if we lose five in a row. I really believe in our abilities. I believe that no matter where we end up in the East, we have a chance to compete while we’re healthy,” Giannis said following the loss against Cleveland.

The eight-time All-Star knows about the unpredictability of the NBA’s grueling regular season and understands that playoff seeding isn’t worth exhausting the team before the postseason even begins.

Giannis isn’t fazed by getting blown out by Cavs after winning NBA Cup: “I don’t care if we lose five in a row. I really believe in our abilities. I believe that no matter where we end up in the East, we have a chance to compete while we’re healthy.” (via @eric_nehm) pic.twitter.com/OgqoD6Rx8W — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 21, 2024

The Bucks have managed to climb back to the Eastern Conference’s fifth spot, undoubtedly due to the team’s improved chemistry and cohesion. Antetokounmpo and his co-star, Damian Lillard, have proven their ability to mesh well after a bumpy transition period.

Lillard missed the matchup in Cleveland while managing a calf strain as the Bucks have been looking at the bigger picture while balancing an aging roster.

With numerous individual awards and one championship already under his belt, Giannis has adjusted his mindset to prioritize the team’s health during the regular season.

Giannis has set his standards for the team

Antetokounmpo has been vocal throughout Milwaukee’s ups and downs this season but has continued to emphasize the significance of pacing themselves during the long NBA season. The Greek Freak also hasn’t been afraid to air out his frustrations when the team’s performance isn’t living up to his lofty standards.

“Came to New York, lost by 30. We don’t compete, are we ok with not competing? I’m not OK w that s*t,” the frustrated forward had stated following an embarrassing November loss to the Knicks. Giannis may not get too tied up in every loss the Bucks take this season, but he has proven that he won’t tolerate the team giving up on any given night.

Giannis: “Came to New York lost by 30. We don’t compete, are we ok with not competing? I’m not OK w that s*t”

…

Tells New York reporter to leave if he doesn’t wanna be there

…

“If you not frustrated with losing GTFOH” pic.twitter.com/WJTheYxBR1 — (@GiannisWorld) November 9, 2024

The Bucks can afford to drop games against top teams like the Cavs, but not consistently. If they hope to avoid the Play-In Tournament, Milwaukee will at least have to tread water at 14-12.