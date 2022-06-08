“Don’t compare Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan, he can’t lead like him!”: Skip Bayless criticizes Steve Kerr for comparing Steph’s leadership to Tim Duncan and Bulls legend

Steph Curry is a great player and a superb teammate. However, Skip Bayless takes issue when he is compared to Tim Duncan and Michael Jordan!

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in their sixth finals appearance in eight years. This would have not been possible if it weren’t for the brilliant performances of Steph Curry.

The two-time MVP has been key to the Warriors’ great run over the past decade. Along with Draymond Green and Klay, he led the team to a record-breaking 73-9 season in 2016.

Safe to say he has been a godsend to the Warriors and will probably go down as the greatest player in the team’s history and the greatest three-point shooter of all time!

Steph Curry becomes the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer Congrats to the GREATEST Warrior of all-time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X5uUFPeKFd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 13, 2021

There can be no denying just how amazing Chef Curry is, he is a great player and a leader of the Warriors. However, there are some who question his leadership skills.

Skip Bayless has an issue with Steph Curry being compared to Tim Duncan and Michael Jordan as a leader

The Warriors would not be where they are if it weren’t for three-time NBA Champion, Steph Curry. Some may say that he has been the ‘rock’ upon which the rest of the team relies on.

However, one person who does have reservations about such a statement is Skip Bayless. The sports analyst does not believe that Steph is the true leader of the Warriors.

In fact, he has gone so far as to reject Steve Kerr’s opinion, suggesting that he is a leader like NBA Hall of Famers, Michael Jordan, and Tim Duncan.

Tim Duncan was the rock for the Spurs. I don’t get Steph as the rock of the team. It feels like Draymond is more of the leader than Steph is. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/6LTIDfItDl — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 8, 2022

A questionable take from Skip, but it certainly is debatable. Regardless, of whether he is as good a leader as MJ or the Big Fundamental, there is no debating his importance to his team.