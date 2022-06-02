“Warriors could have had Bradley Beal with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond!”: How Golden State almost ended up making moves to strengthen their roster after last year’s disappointment

The Golden State Warriors have made it to yet another NBA Finals and will face the Boston Celtics.

The roster, a good mix of veteran leadership and youth has been set up expertly by GM Bob Myers. Led by two-time MVP Steph Curry, the retained core has been well supplemented this time out.

With Green playing at a DPOY level when fit, and Klay back in the fore, the old core has restored normalcy in the NBA. Adding Wiggins who blossomed into an all-star starter and Jordan Poole, a legit MIP candidate meant that the Warriors became as lethal as ever.

Role player additions like GPII, Bjelica and Otto Porter have also worked out and the Warriors shot right back into contention. Steve Kerr and his troop shall be looking to add to their impressive resume against the Celtics.

However, things did not look as good just last year around. The Warriors ended up in the lottery after their stars missed time with injuries. The roster was expected to see major shifts to turn their fortunes over.

What changes were the Warriors close to making?

To maximize the Steph Curry window of contention, GM Bob Myers was ready to make drastic changes. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal was one of their prime targets.

The Warriors had an armory of assets this time last year that they were sounded around in trade talks. Wiggins and the two lottery picks that became Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were thrown around in trade talks.

With Klay out and his future uncertain, and Curry and Green also facing time off with injuries, there were questions asked regarding the future of the franchise.

In what shall remain a big what if, one can only imagine how lethal an offense with Beal, Curry, and Thompson on the perimeter would have been like. The Wizards star has also endured a rocky period and has often hinted at moving, considering the Wizards’ constant struggles. So, this wasn’t exactly as outlandish a trade as it looks like now.

However, it is safe to say that all doubters have been set aside. With breakouts from unexpected sources, the Warriors reputation for talent identification and development has been showcased yet again.

The Warriors are back, and without Beal, are pushing for yet another ring.

