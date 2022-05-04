“Don’t feed Horace Grant, he doesn’t deserve dinner!”: When Michael Jordan starved his Bulls teammate simply for playing a bad game

Michael Jordan had some cruel strategies for dealing with his teammates. This included starving his teammate Horace Grant.

The competitive nature of Michael Jordan is legendary. Even more so, is how tough and sometimes ‘cruel’ a teammate he could be. All you have to do is ask his Bulls teammates.

There have been numerous stories surrounding the Hall of Famer. Specifically how he ruled the locker room with an iron fist. Unfortunately, Jordan’s former teammate Horace Grant has been on the receiving end on more than one occasion.

Apparently, after a poor performance in a road game, Michael Jordan told flight attendants not to serve Grant dinner.

It’s hard to imagine any player doing that today. This just proves just how much the league has changed since the days of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets have shortlisted potential Head Coaches

The Charlotte Hornets failed to make the postseason this year. Despite some outstanding performances by the likes of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. This has prompted the Hornets and owner Michael Jordan to hire a new head coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team has made a shortlist of potential candidates. The list includes names like Mike D’Antoni and Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.

MJ is yet to find any success since taking over ownership of the Hornets. Perhaps this head coach selection will put them on the right path.

ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are beginning to interview candidates for their head coaching job, including Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham, Dallas assistant Sean Sweeney and Mike D’Antoni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2022

The list certainly has some interesting options. Either way, a change is needed for the Hornets. Hopefully, Jordan makes the right choice, and the Hornets reach new heights.